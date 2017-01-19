How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Greggs to axe Birmingham bakery with 140 job losses

National group wants to create a 'logistics centre of excellence' at Birmingham warehouse to focus on distribution activities

Rui Vieira/PA Wire

High street bakery chain Greggs has announced plans to axe its manufacturing operation in Birmingham to create a "logistics centre of excellence", placing around 140 jobs under threat.

In addition to running dozens of shops across the Birmingham area, the national chain also operates a manufacturing and distribution hub in Saltley.

The listed company has now announced plans to "reshape" the activities there and turn it into a warehouse which only distributes products to its network of shops, with the eventual aim of being able to supply 400 outlets in the region.

A consultation with affected staff has now been launched.

A company spokesman refused to put a figure on the number of potential job losses at the base but one staff member told the Birmingham Mail they expected there to be around 140 redundancies with more details to be announced in March.

Last year, Greggs said it planned to invest millions into its supply chain but it was also closing three main bakeries - in Edinburgh, Twickenham and Lincolnshire - and closing up to 60 shops although a further 120 new outlets would open as part of a restructuring plan.

A company statement said: "Following the announcement in March 2016 regarding our planned £100 million investment in our supply chain over the next five years, we are now planning the next phase of this investment.

"This will increase and reshape our manufacturing and distribution capabilities and enable us to support shop expansion substantially with more than 2,000 shops, as we continue to compete effectively in the growing food-on-the-go market.

"We are not closing our site in Birmingham. Our proposal is the bakery is converted into a dedicated logistics centre of excellence for distribution only, with the capacity to serve over 400 shops.

"We have entered a period of consultation regarding the proposals with our people."

Watch: Festive pasty at Greggs

Festive Pasty at Greggs
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Middle East staff eye jobs at HSBC's new Birmingham base

HSBC UK's new head office could house up to 2,500 people

New UK retail arm of high street bank is attracting job applicants from around the world as relocation out of London gains 'momentum'

Most Read in Business

New CGI of plans for One Axis Square
  1. Commercial Property
    Next phase of Birmingham office plan to be revealed
  2. Employment
    Middle East staff eye jobs at HSBC's new Birmingham base
  3. Business News
    Qatari investors in talks with Birmingham over Smithfield and Curzon Street developments
  4. Business Opinion
    Comment: Madin's Chamber of Commerce House still makes a statement
  5. Business News
    Greggs to axe Birmingham bakery with 140 job losses

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

New CGI of plans for One Axis Square
  1. Commercial Property
    Next phase of Birmingham office plan to be revealed
  2. Employment
    Middle East staff eye jobs at HSBC's new Birmingham base
  3. Business News
    Qatari investors in talks with Birmingham over Smithfield and Curzon Street developments
  4. Business News
    Greggs to axe Birmingham bakery with 140 job losses
  5. Business Opinion
    Comment: Madin's Chamber of Commerce House still makes a statement
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor