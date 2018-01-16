Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans to turn a disused former office block in north Birmingham into new apartments have been given the green light.

Developer Seven Capital acquired the plot between Sutton Road and Orphanage Road, in Erdington, late last year.

It was previously used as a Colliers car showroom and workshop premises and once found itself at the centre of a 'store wars' battle as Sainsbury's wanted to build on the site but the project became embroiled in a legal battle and never got off the ground.

The plot houses eight-storey office block Honeywell House which will be converted into 64 one-bedroom and 16 two-bedroom units alongside five studios.

The apartment block will be called Nexus Point and forms the first stage of a wider regeneration plan for the site.

Seven Capital director Andy Foote said: "The popularity of city centre apartment living in Birmingham has grown significantly over the past five years and, with a continued under-supply versus demand for housing in the city, this will start to cause a ripple effect into surrounding suburbs such as Erdington.

"Nexus Point is our first planned step towards regenerating this area of the town since we bought the site from Sainsbury's last year and will offer all the luxury of a Seven Capital city apartment.

"Being just a 12-minute train commute from the centre of Birmingham means the development will be ideal for commuters who prefer to live away from the hustle and bustle of the city as well as those who desire a city centre style apartment with affordable pricing."

Work is anticipated to complete at by the end of 2019.