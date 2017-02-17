Greater Birmingham Chamber awards shortlist unveiled

The shortlist for the 2017 Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce Awards can now be revealed.
And this year's event features three new categories for manufacturing, sales and marketing, and business of the year which will be drawn from the category winners.
The awards will be presented at the chamber's annual dinner on March 30 at the ICC with former MP Gyles Brandreth as guest host.
The 2017 judging panel was chaired by Russell Jeans, chief operating officer of the chamber.
He said: "The judging process for this year's awards has been particularly challenging given the volume and the quality of entries and the judges deserve huge credit for their scrupulous fairness and attention to detail.
"The contribution to the community category had a record number of entries, reflecting the importance community-based activities have on the well-being of the region."
The awards shortlist is:
Contribution to the Community
Amey
Aspire Supported Living
Aston Performing Arts Academy
Muslim Women's Network UK
Help Harry Help Others
Customer Service
Qatar Airways
Laker BMS
Open Study College
A-Plant
Al Rayan Bank
International Business
Y-International UK
Trade & Export Finance
Burton and South Derbyshire College
Celsium Global Mobility Solutions
Qatar Airways
People Development
A-Plant
Rock Power Connections
NEC Group
Creative Alliance
Common Purpose
Sales and Marketing
Amplify
CV-Library
Great Escape Cars
Mythe Barn
The Belfry Hotel & Resort
Manufacturing
Apollo Chemicals
Oldbury UK & Boughton Engineering
Radshape Sheeting Metal
Keytracker
Sorion Electronics
Retail
Loki Wines
Rachel Simpson
Selfridges
Sipsey Lingerie
The Underfloor Superstore