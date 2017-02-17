How we use Cookies
Greater Birmingham Chamber awards shortlist unveiled

  • Updated
  • By

Did your company make it into the final across the seven award categories?

Judges of the 2017 Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce Awards (from left): Mark Smith, Birmingham City University; Victoria Lineton, Mills & Reeve; Russell Jeans, chamber; Axel Wittenberg, Yazaki Europe; and Alan Gilmour, Police Mutual
The shortlist for the 2017 Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce Awards can now be revealed.

And this year's event features three new categories for manufacturing, sales and marketing, and business of the year which will be drawn from the category winners.

The awards will be presented at the chamber's annual dinner on March 30 at the ICC with former MP Gyles Brandreth as guest host.

The 2017 judging panel was chaired by Russell Jeans, chief operating officer of the chamber.

He said: "The judging process for this year's awards has been particularly challenging given the volume and the quality of entries and the judges deserve huge credit for their scrupulous fairness and attention to detail.

"The contribution to the community category had a record number of entries, reflecting the importance community-based activities have on the well-being of the region."

The awards shortlist is:

Contribution to the Community

Amey

Aspire Supported Living

Aston Performing Arts Academy

Muslim Women's Network UK

Help Harry Help Others

Customer Service

Qatar Airways

Laker BMS

Open Study College

A-Plant

Al Rayan Bank

International Business

Y-International UK

Trade & Export Finance

Burton and South Derbyshire College

Celsium Global Mobility Solutions

Qatar Airways

People Development

A-Plant

Rock Power Connections

NEC Group

Creative Alliance

Common Purpose

Sales and Marketing

Amplify

CV-Library

Great Escape Cars

Mythe Barn

The Belfry Hotel & Resort

Manufacturing

Apollo Chemicals

Oldbury UK & Boughton Engineering

Radshape Sheeting Metal

Keytracker

Sorion Electronics

Retail

Loki Wines

Rachel Simpson

Selfridges

Sipsey Lingerie

The Underfloor Superstore

