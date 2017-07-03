Great driving jobs you can apply for now

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Van Driver - Pay undisclosed

Who they are looking for: Full-time van drivers to work Monday to Friday in the West Bromwich area. Clean licence is essential.

Pay: Undisclosed

Closing date: July 19

Apply here

Minibus Driver - £8 per hour

Recruiter: CT Passenger Services

Who they are looking for: Drivers with D1 or D1 (101) entitlement on their licences?

Why: CT Passenger Services is on the look out for caring, hard-working and resilient minibus drivers. It is recruiting as a result of its client Community Transport securing new specialised passenger service contracts across the West Midlands. Community Transport is a charitable business and key provider of specialist transport, furniture and training services.

Pay: £7.85 to £8 per hour

Closing date: July 21

Apply here

Driver - Pay undisclosed

Recruiter: PGS Global Logistics

Who they are looking for: Drivers for a logistics company

Why: To continue its growth, PGS needs to recruit quality, experienced drivers at all levels - van, 7.5T, class 1 and 2. Successful applicants could receive free training to achieve a class 1 licence.

Pay: Undisclosed

Closing date: July 12

Apply here

Multi-drop Drivers - Pay undisclosed

Recruiter: Smiths News

Who they are looking for: Self-employed, multi-drop drivers

Why: Smiths News needs drivers with access to their own or leased 3.5-tonne van, i.e. sprinter/transit, to provide services in the packing and distribution of printed media and parcels.

Pay: Undisclosed

Closing date: July 20

Apply here