Great driving jobs you can apply for now

Fancy driving for a living? See the latest jobs with vans, cars and buses, recommended to you by career experts at Fish4Jobs

Great driving jobs to apply for now
Van Driver - Pay undisclosed

Who they are looking for: Full-time van drivers to work Monday to Friday in the West Bromwich area. Clean licence is essential.

Pay: Undisclosed

Closing date: July 19

Apply here

Minibus Driver - £8 per hour

Recruiter: CT Passenger Services

Who they are looking for: Drivers with D1 or D1 (101) entitlement on their licences?

Why: CT Passenger Services is on the look out for caring, hard-working and resilient minibus drivers. It is recruiting as a result of its client Community Transport securing new specialised passenger service contracts across the West Midlands. Community Transport is a charitable business and key provider of specialist transport, furniture and training services.

Pay: £7.85 to £8 per hour

Closing date: July 21

Apply here

See thousands of automotive and driving job opportunities here

Driver - Pay undisclosed

Recruiter: PGS Global Logistics

Who they are looking for: Drivers for a logistics company

Why: To continue its growth, PGS needs to recruit quality, experienced drivers at all levels - van, 7.5T, class 1 and 2. Successful applicants could receive free training to achieve a class 1 licence.

Pay: Undisclosed

Closing date: July 12

Apply here

Multi-drop Drivers - Pay undisclosed

Recruiter: Smiths News

Who they are looking for: Self-employed, multi-drop drivers

Why: Smiths News needs drivers with access to their own or leased 3.5-tonne van, i.e. sprinter/transit, to provide services in the packing and distribution of printed media and parcels.

Pay: Undisclosed

Closing date: July 20

Apply here

