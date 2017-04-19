How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Why it is a good time to get a new job NOW - if you're looking for more money

  • Updated
  • By

You could negotiate some good deals with new employers for these important reasons

Two out of five employers facing problems recruiting workers have increased the pay on offer, according to a survey.

So if you are looking for a new job, now could be a good time to get your applications in.

The survey of 600 employers, which was carried out by the Recruitment & Employment Confederation (REC) further found that a minority of recruiters are lowering requirements for roles.

This is due to there being a lack of qualified people around for some jobs.

Skills shortages continue to be a major concern for firms, with half expecting a shortage of candidates for permanent jobs in the next three months.

Despite these problems a third of those questioned said they have no spare capacity and will need to take on new staff if demand increases.

Are you looking for a new job? There are thousands of opportunities in the West Midlands - just click here

REC chief executive Kevin Green said: “If you’re ready and willing to move jobs, you could benefit from an increase in pay as many employers are increasing starting salaries to attract candidates with the qualities that they’re looking for.

“However, throwing money at the problem isn’t a long-term solution for employers, as they compete with each other for the available talent.

“We need to train people up by embedding employability skills in schools, providing effective careers guidance and promoting apprenticeships.

“The short supply of skilled candidates is likely to get worse. Many sectors of the economy are dependent on EU workers.

“The Government has got to design an immigration system which enables businesses to fill the roles they have available and keeps public services up and running.”

#DoTheFish with Fish4jobs
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play
Comments
Show more comments

Most Read in Business

CGI of plans for the Smithfield regeneration
  1. Birmingham Wholesale Markets
    Cushman & Wakefield to lead Smithfield masterplan
  2. Broad Street Birmingham
    Broad Street property sold for £5.4m
  3. European Union
    Why Midland manufacturers are worried about a post-Brexit future
  4. The Birmingham Big Art Project
    'Sculptor in sound' wins £2m Birmingham Big Art Project
  5. Technology
    New rail apps aim to keep London Midland passengers on track

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Politics
    It's neck and neck in West Midlands Mayor race
  2. Birmingham Wholesale Markets
    Cushman & Wakefield to lead Smithfield masterplan
  3. Broad Street Birmingham
    Broad Street property sold for £5.4m
  4. European Union
    Why Midland manufacturers are worried about a post-Brexit future
  5. The Birmingham Big Art Project
    'Sculptor in sound' wins £2m Birmingham Big Art Project
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor