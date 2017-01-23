How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Glitzy night celebrates town centre achievement

Outstanding employees and creative companies honoured at Solihull BID Excellence Awards

VIEW GALLERY
Councillor Mike Robinson, Mayor of Solihull; Mel Palmer, Solihull BID; Councillor Bob Sleigh, Solihull Borough Council Leader.

Outstanding employees and creative companies were honoured at this year’s Solihull BID Excellence Awards.

From dedicated and talented young apprentices to businesses showing smart management and innovative thinking, the Solihull Business District (BID) awards celebrated all that’s great about the town centre.

The red-carpet event, compered by TV newsreader Sameena Ali-Khan and attended by more than 390 guests, was held at St Johns Hotel on Warwick Road.

Dignitaries included the Mayor of Solihull, Councillor Mike Robinson and leader of the Borough Council, Councillor Bob Sleigh.

The Excellence Awards were sponsored by Touchwood, Mell Square, National Grid and Solihull College & University Centre.

Pictures by Jas Sansi

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

SDL Bigwood hold annual Charity Golf Day

Hayburn Rock: Richard Chapman, Daryl Chance, Stephen Perks, Brian Flint.

Hayburn Rock were the winners of the 2016 SDL Bigwood Annual Charity Golf Day

Related Tags

In The News
Post People
Places
Solihull
Colmore Row

Most Read in Business

The proposed new face of the Smallbrook Queensway site.
  1. Commercial Property
    Smallbrook Queensway demolition set for go ahead
  2. Commercial Property
    Independent fashion store closes down at Grand Central
  3. Business News
    Persimmon to build 116 new homes on derelict playing fields
  4. Post People
    Glitzy night celebrates town centre achievement
  5. Employment
    Middle East staff eye jobs at HSBC's new Birmingham base

Most Recent

Lee Gill, co-founder of Flow Office Furniture & Interiors

Most read on Birmingham Post

The proposed new face of the Smallbrook Queensway site.
  1. Commercial Property
    Smallbrook Queensway demolition set for go ahead
  2. Commercial Property
    Independent fashion store closes down at Grand Central
  3. Regional Affairs
    Brutalist Smallbrook Queensway building approved for demolition
  4. Post People
    Glitzy night celebrates town centre achievement
  5. Business News
    Persimmon to build 116 new homes on derelict playing fields
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor