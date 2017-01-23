Glitzy night celebrates town centre achievement

Outstanding employees and creative companies were honoured at this year’s Solihull BID Excellence Awards.

From dedicated and talented young apprentices to businesses showing smart management and innovative thinking, the Solihull Business District (BID) awards celebrated all that’s great about the town centre.

The red-carpet event, compered by TV newsreader Sameena Ali-Khan and attended by more than 390 guests, was held at St Johns Hotel on Warwick Road.

Dignitaries included the Mayor of Solihull, Councillor Mike Robinson and leader of the Borough Council, Councillor Bob Sleigh.

The Excellence Awards were sponsored by Touchwood, Mell Square, National Grid and Solihull College & University Centre.

Pictures by Jas Sansi