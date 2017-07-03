Gaucho gives guests a taste of Argentina in Birmingham

Gaucho welcomed over 90 guests from across the city’s business and media communities to officially announce its arrival in Birmingham.

The Argentine steak specialist chose Birmingham as the perfect destination to open its first UK restaurant in seven years, and marked the occasion with a masterclass in beef and Malbec.

The invited guests were given an insight into the brand’s history, how and where the steak and wine are sourced, the expert knowledge that goes into the preparation and cooking of the steak and recommended wine pairings.

Guests then enjoyed a specially curated Divine Bovine menu, complete with wines.

Gaucho is now open to the public, and bookings can be made at www.gauchorestaurants.com/restaurants/birmingham/