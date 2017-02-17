How we use Cookies
Gaucho announces opening date for city centre restaurant - and here's what to expect

  • Updated
  • By

The much-anticipated opening of high-end steak restaurant Gaucho in Birmingham is nearly here

2017 bars and restaurants
One of the most-anticipated restaurant openings of the year is the launch of Gaucho - a high-end Argentinian steak restaurant chain.

The Birmingham Mail can reveal that, behind the doors of 55 Colmore Row, builders are working to get the restaurant ready for a lavish opening this spring.

It is one of many new restaurants opening in Birmingham this year.

Gaucho will be the second Argentinian chain restaurant to arrive this year - after casual little sister chain restaurant CAU arrived in Brindleyplace, which impressed our reviewer with its upmarket vibe.

Review: Finally CAU has given us a decent upmarket chain restaurant in Birmingham

The giant wrap around 55 Colmore Row
The giant wrap around 55 Colmore Row

Well expect something even more stylish when Gaucho comes to town. The chain is renowned for its super slick decor and plush black leather booths - and proved very popular at other UK locations including Manchester.

The emphasis, of course, is on the huge amount of top-quality steak it will be serving but what else can we expect from the menu?

Starters include empanadas or cured beef salad , Aberdeen Angus ribs, specialist home-made sausages or marinated shrimp.

The Manchester branch of Gaucho
The Manchester branch of Gaucho

If you don't fancy the myriad steak options for a main there is corn-fed chicken, lamb cutlets and cod.

Founder Zeev Godik said: "We've been looking at Birmingham for some time but finding the right location was crucial. It had to look and feel right for the brand.

"All our restaurants are individual and we needed a space that enabled us to tell the story of Gaucho to the full and create a memorable experience for customers in the city."

One to expect on the menu? Grilled Provoleta
One to expect on the menu? Grilled Provoleta

John Hammond, investment director at IM Properties responsible for the development at 55 Colmore Row, a 160,000 sq ft of office space, said: "For us, 55 Colmore Row is a real place changer and everything about the building has to be aspirational.

"Our ambition was to attract a top-tier restaurant and, when Gaucho approached us, we knew they ticked all our boxes for style, quality and vibrancy.

Oven Baked Chorizo Sausage at Gaucho in Manchester
Oven Baked Chorizo Sausage at Gaucho in Manchester

"We believe Gaucho significantly adds to the offering and will provide a real talking point in the city, becoming a place to go and be seen."

Colmore Row has become a new food and drink hotspot thanks to recent openings Gusto and The Alchemist at The Grand.

Gaucho opens at 55 Colmore Row in May.

