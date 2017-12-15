Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Birmingham Post, in association with Qatar Airways, has launched the annual Power 250 supplement celebrating the most influential people in our city.

We invited some of those on the list to lunch with us at the Hyatt Regency where editor-in-chief Marc Reeves welcomed everyone with energy and enthusiasm for the ongoing development of Birmingham.

Craig Musson, of Qatar Airways, was delighted to be a part of the event and gave away two very special prizes.

Mark Hales, of The Business Desk, took home two economy tickets to any destination in the world, while Louise McCathie, of Birmingham Women's & Children's NHS Foundation Trust, took home two business class tickets to any country of her choice.

Our guest speakers were Marc Hope, of the Sports Consultancy, and athlete Hannah England, who spoke of sporting achievements and the exciting prospect of Birmingham hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2022.