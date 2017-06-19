How we use Cookies
Games testers and reviewers wanted - and you'll get a free Xbox

Xbox fans will be delighted to hear a company is looking for avid gamers to play and review Xbox games

If you spend every evening glued to your TV screen, ignoring your partner and playing Call Of Duty, then you're in luck.

Because you can now get PAID - yes, paid - for doing so.

Xbox fans will be delighted to hear a company is looking for avid gamers to play and review Xbox games.

The recruiter is Be-a.co.uk and they wanted people to be Xbox One tester and reviewers.

As the Derby Telegraph reports, the job advertisement reads: "Test & Keep a FREE Xbox One with Kinect.

"If you love gaming, then this is the opportunity for you!

"Join Product Testing UK today for your chance to receive the Xbox One for free to rate and review.

"Register and, if you are selected, you will be able to test a brand new Xbox One with Kinect and get to keep it after testing is complete, for free."

No specific salary is mentioned but, if you want to find out more, register via the fish4jobs website here and, if you're selected, you will get your brand new console worth over £200.

