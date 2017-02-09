How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Wright Hassall construction conference

  • Updated
  • By
VIEW GALLERY
Tony Bingham, Philip Harris, Wright Hassall; David Emery, Virtechs; Richard Threlfall, KPMG.

Wright Hassall construction conference

Related Articles

Most Read in Business

  1. Business News
    British Airways returns to Birmingham Airport after a decade away
  2. Commercial Property
    Birmingham's Legoland set for green light - bringing a jobs boost
  3. Commercial Property
    Controversial new Aldi store set for rejection again
  4. Commercial Property
    Plans for a new flagship H&M store to open in Birmingham’s old BHS building
  5. Invest in Birmingham
    Black Country jobs saved with £100m rescue deal

Most Recent

Mike Bandar (left) and James Vardy, co-founders of Hopper

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Business News
    British Airways returns to Birmingham Airport after a decade away
  2. Regional Affairs
    Council U-turn on cuts to museums, parks and homeless
  3. Commercial Property
    Birmingham's Legoland set for green light - bringing a jobs boost
  4. Commercial Property
    Controversial new Aldi store set for rejection again
  5. Commercial Property
    Plans for a new flagship H&M store to open in Birmingham’s old BHS building
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor