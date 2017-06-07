How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

I Want! I Want! exhibition opens at the BMAG

  • Updated
  • By
VIEW GALLERY
Toby Watley, Director of Collections, Birmingham Museums Trust; Deborah Smith, Curator of the I Want! I Want! Exhibition; Katie Robyns, Cheltenham Ladies’ College.

I Want! I Want! exhibition opens at the BMAG

Related Articles

Most Read in Business

From left: Ralph Minott from Calthorpe Estates, Sarah McDonald and Lucy Stockton from Neptune, and Matt Long from Calthorpe Estates outside the new Neptune store in Edgbaston
  1. Invest in Birmingham
    Furniture brand Neptune coming to Edgbaston
  2. Black Country
    Black Country office block sold for £1.45m
  3. HSBC
    HSBC offering bonuses to entice staff to Birmingham
  4. Commercial Property
    Iconic burger place Original Patty Men to open bar and bakery
  5. Commercial Property
    See inside Moseley pub dating back to 1870 after facelift

Most Recent

Darron's Fancy at Original Patty Men

Most read on Birmingham Post

Birmingham is one of the most in-demand places to live in the country
  1. Regional Affairs
    Living in Birmingham is more popular than (almost) anywhere else in the country
  2. Invest in Birmingham
    Furniture brand Neptune coming to Edgbaston
  3. Black Country
    Black Country office block sold for £1.45m
  4. Regional Affairs
    Donald Trump told to stay out of Birmingham as he steps up row with London mayor Sadiq Khan
  5. HSBC
    HSBC offering bonuses to entice staff to Birmingham
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor