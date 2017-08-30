Load mobile navigation
The Brenda Awards

  1. Back Row: Simon Marks, Terry Corns, Andrew Franck-Steier, Lorna Devane-Porter, Justin Quibell, Rob Watts, Lucy Hansell. Front: Julia Court, Rupert Young, Jilly Cosgrove, Julian Shellard at the 13th Brenda Awards at the Burlington Hotel.
  2. Matthew Bolt, Kier; Stuart Buckley, Homes and Communities Agency; John Handscomb, Kier.
  3. Kathryn Small, Gowling WLG; Stuart Franks, Coltham Developments; Tim Mills, Benniman; Andrew Reynolds, IM Properties; Stephen Smith, Benniman.
  4. Phil Carlin, Seven Capital; Simon Dickin, Seven Capital; Steve Wedge, CWA; Stephen Handley, Fellows.
  5. Gary Owen, Interserve; Andy Bishop, Cundalls; Guy Smith, Interserve.
  6. Michele Clifton, Overbury; Amanda Franks, Overbury; Nic Jones, Cundalls; Nicola James, Overbury.
  7. Pollie Jelfs, Fusion Building Consulting; Clare Regan, Whatley Weston & Fox.
  8. Steve Wedge, CWA; Dave Kelly; Morgan Sindall; Julian Lebray, Overbury; Belinda Morgan, Cundalls.
  9. Andy Preston, LCP; Richard Durkin, Lambert Smith Hampton; Matthew Pegg, London Cambridge Properties.
