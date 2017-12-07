Load mobile navigation
Businessgallery

The Big Sleuth Auction

The Big Sleuth Auction

  • Share
  1. Edward Thrush, Jennifer ShuffleBotham, Gayani Ariyaratne, The Big Sleuth Artists.
    Edward Thrush, Jennifer ShuffleBotham, Gayani Ariyaratne, The Big Sleuth Artists.1 of 6
  2. Karen Male, Jamie Wilkes, Auction Guests.
    Karen Male, Jamie Wilkes, Auction Guests.2 of 6
  3. Anthony Walton, Maria Burns, Artist.
    Anthony Walton, Maria Burns, Artist.3 of 6
  4. David Gornall, Richard Brooks, Jess Hyland, London Midland.
    David Gornall, Richard Brooks, Jess Hyland, London Midland.4 of 6
  5. Lynsey Brecknall, Kieron Reilly, The Big Sleuth artists.
    Lynsey Brecknall, Kieron Reilly, The Big Sleuth artists.5 of 6
  6. Lawrence Chiu, Dorian Chan, Mr Kin Bong Lam, Wing Wah Group.
    Lawrence Chiu, Dorian Chan, Mr Kin Bong Lam, Wing Wah Group.6 of 6
Invest in BirminghamNew flats to replace Birmingham music pub
Developers press ahead with plans to demolish canalside venue to make way for 66 new apartments
Paradise CircusPwC takes entire first building at £700m Paradise project
Big Four financial services firm extends existing deal to occupy all of eight-storey building when it completes in summer 2019
ConstructionSeven Capital acquires 'store wars' site
Birmingham-based developer plans to convert run-down plot into mixed-use scheme with new apartments
In The NewsBirmingham Post Power 250 is back
We want you to get involved in this year's publication by contributing suggestions about the key players in Birmingham and the West Midlands
Post PeopleJournalists gather for Midlands Media Awards
The Cube hosted the Midlands Media Awards which annually recognise the achievements of the region's journalists, photographers, publications, broadcasters and bloggers
Business NewsThe Big Sleuth Auction
The Big Sleuth Auction
Business NewsColmore Tang celebrates the launch of its new HQ
Colmore Tang celebrates the launch of its new HQ
Business NewsThursfields Solicitors second anniversary celebrations
Thursfields Solicitors second anniversary celebrations
Business NewsBirmingham Post Power 250 2017: Science
Some of the key names in the science sector
Business of SportBirmingham Post Power 250 2017: Sport
The West Midlands' football world has seen major upheavel over the past 18 months and this year's sport list reflects those changes
Invest in BirminghamNew flats to replace Birmingham music pub
Developers press ahead with plans to demolish canalside venue to make way for 66 new apartments
Paradise CircusPwC takes entire first building at £700m Paradise project
Big Four financial services firm extends existing deal to occupy all of eight-storey building when it completes in summer 2019
TransportTop team unveiled for new West Midlands rail franchise
Directors who will oversee £1bn worth of investment into region's rail network have been appointed
ConstructionSeven Capital acquires 'store wars' site
Birmingham-based developer plans to convert run-down plot into mixed-use scheme with new apartments
In The NewsBirmingham Post Power 250 is back
We want you to get involved in this year's publication by contributing suggestions about the key players in Birmingham and the West Midlands
Business NewsThe Big Sleuth Auction
The Big Sleuth Auction
Business NewsColmore Tang celebrates the launch of its new HQ
Colmore Tang celebrates the launch of its new HQ
Business NewsThursfields Solicitors second anniversary celebrations
Thursfields Solicitors second anniversary celebrations
CBSOBirmingham conductor right at home in Parma
Former CBSO assistant conductor Alpesh Chauhan is enjoying the delights of being at the helm of an Italian orchestra... including the Parma ham and prosecco!
Business NewsBirmingham Post Power 250 2017: Science
Some of the key names in the science sector
Top Stories
Regional AffairsParents of Kenichi Phillips and Joshua Ribera say why gang violence must end in city
'When you lose a child they don't just die, you die' - parents of teenagers murdered on streets of Birmingham speak out
Business NewsBirmingham Post Power 250 2017: The West Midlands' most influential people
The Power 250 is back for 2017 and features some of the city's and region's most influential and powerful people across a diverse range of fields
FinanceNatWest, HSBC and Co-op security flaw left banking app users at risk of HACKING
Were you affected?
Regional AffairsCall for publication on ex-Trojan Horse school governors chairman ruling
He was issued with a ban by the Department for Education (DfE)
Andy StreetBirmingham Post Power 250 2017: How it works and sector breakdown
What criteria is used to build the Power 250 and how have the different sectors fared?
Regional AffairsMP calls for end to 'scaremongering' about Universal Credit
Conservative MP Wendy Morton says Universal Credit helps people into work and criticises opposition MPs for scaremongering
Regional AffairsHow Birmingham could be paying for the 2022 Commonwealth Games
Radical solution to funding deadlock being considered as negotiations over the Birmingham bid enter final stages
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay