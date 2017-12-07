The Big Sleuth Auction

BusinessgalleryThe Big Sleuth AuctionThe Big Sleuth Auction ShareByDanielle Hicks13:51, 7 DEC 2017Edward Thrush, Jennifer ShuffleBotham, Gayani Ariyaratne, The Big Sleuth Artists. (Image: Daniel Graves Photography)1 of 6Karen Male, Jamie Wilkes, Auction Guests. (Image: Daniel Graves Photography)2 of 6Anthony Walton, Maria Burns, Artist. (Image: Daniel Graves Photography)3 of 6David Gornall, Richard Brooks, Jess Hyland, London Midland. (Image: Daniel Graves Photography)4 of 6Lynsey Brecknall, Kieron Reilly, The Big Sleuth artists. (Image: Daniel Graves Photography)5 of 6Lawrence Chiu, Dorian Chan, Mr Kin Bong Lam, Wing Wah Group. (Image: Daniel Graves Photography)6 of 6