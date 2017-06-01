How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Squire Patton Boggs afternoon tea event

  • Updated
  • By
VIEW GALLERY
Guest Speaker - Esther Stanhope, Stephanie Perraton, Helen Miles, Victoria Camfield, Paula Ross.

Squire Patton Boggs afternoon tea event

Related Articles

Most Read in Business

CGI of plans for a new Next at the Merry Hill centre in Dudley
  1. Commercial Property
    Next is opening one of its biggest ever stores at Merry Hill
  2. High Speed 2
    High Speed 2 is transforming Birmingham and beyond - find out how here
  3. Technology
    New electric vehicle battery centre could create 10,000 jobs
  4. Invest in Birmingham
    Eighty jobs to be created at new £8m care home
  5. Birmingham Chamber of Commerce
    New faces join Birmingham chamber board

Most Recent

Paul Faulkner, chief executive of Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, welcomes new vice-president Saqib Bhatti

Most read on Birmingham Post

CGI of plans for a new Next at the Merry Hill centre in Dudley
  1. Commercial Property
    Next is opening one of its biggest ever stores at Merry Hill
  2. High Speed 2
    High Speed 2 is transforming Birmingham and beyond - find out how here
  3. Technology
    New electric vehicle battery centre could create 10,000 jobs
  4. Invest in Birmingham
    Eighty jobs to be created at new £8m care home
  5. Regional Affairs
    Birmingham binmen balloted over strike action
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor