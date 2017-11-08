Load mobile navigation
Quantem celebrates another year of success

  1. Glyn Thomas, Seven Capitol; Geoff Neal, The Engineering Practice; Lee Jones, Quantem.
  2. Danny Parmer, Overbury; Bruce Patterson, Quantem; Peter Cochrane, BCU.
  3. Chris Coleman, Quantem; Keith Ashford, FHP ESS; Geoff Nash, FHP ESS.
  4. Phil Spiers, Waterman; Glyn Pitchford, James Wright, Quantem; Lyndon Glancy, Glancy Nicholls Architects.
  5. John Maguire, Graham Construction; Adrian Tasker, BAM Construction; Tom Bell, Quantem; Steve Roome, BAM Construction.
  6. Katie French, Barques; Jilly Cosgrove, Barques; Dawn Roberts, Headline Communications; Rob Kay, Quantem.
  7. Alun Thomas, TFI Group; Rob Jones, TFI Group; Nathan Winnall, TFI Group; Daniel Betterridge, Quantem.
  8. Will Ringer, John Barbour, Quantem; Richard Harris, BHP Design; Graham Black, Tandem Projects.
Invest in BirminghamParadise unveils vision for landmark building at end of Broad Street
Developers behind Birmingham city centre regeneration scheme to showcase next stage of major project at public exhibition next month
High Speed 2Shortlist unveiled for £2.75bn HS2 contract
Quintet of train builders will vie for deal to build at least 54 trains to run on high-speed line between Birmingham and London
Post PeoplePrimitivo bar and restaurant celebrates its 21st birthday
Primitivo held a party to mark the Barwick Street bar and restaurant's 21st birthday
Invest in BirminghamNew plans for £100m 18-storey apartment complex
Developers reveal vision to regenerate historic former baths site in Birmingham city centre with 500 new apartments
EconomyBirmingham remains UK property investment hotspot - report
Research into investment potential of UK and European cities ranks Birmingham above London but behind Manchester
Business NewsQuantem celebrates another year of success
EmploymentBirmingham 'most improved city' in UK
New report says city has enjoyed bumper year but still fails to make list of top ten highest-ranking cities
Paradise CircusCity centre road changes from Monday - as new walkway finally reconnects landmark squares
Another step forward for Paradise development
LawLegal 500: Greens Solicitors reaps reward after going the extra mile
Practice established a private paying team in 2016 with Georgina Burrows at its head
Invest in BirminghamBirmingham's hoteliers enjoy best-ever summer
Occupancy up at hotels across the city after summer of sport boosts tourist economy
Regional Affairs'Shame on the council' cry amid protests at day centre closure
Council bosses face barrage of questions from disabled users of the Kings Norton day centre
Paradise CircusOld Central Library walkway to reopen after two years
One of city's busiest pedestrian routes has been closed while demolition and construction work started on first phase of £700m Paradise scheme
EmploymentBirmingham 'most improved city' in UK
New report says city has enjoyed bumper year but still fails to make list of top ten highest-ranking cities
Commercial PropertyCity bar Cheval Blanc up for sale just over a year after it first opened
Moseley's Cheval Blanc is up for sale after trading for just 16 months
Regional AffairsCouncil anti-Semitism motion will stifle legitimate criticism of Israel, say protesters
West Midlands Palestine Solidarity Campaign  lobby Birmingham City Council ahead of today's debate
Regional AffairsWhy fire crews may take longer to reach YOUR burning home
Funding cuts threaten 999 response times
Regional AffairsMidland Metro to increase fines for fare dodging
Plans in place to increase Midland Metro penalty fines seven fold
Regional AffairsBirmingham lost 1,000 affordable homes due to planning 'loophole'
Homeless charity Shelter calls for change in planning regulations to stop developers cutting back on discounted housing
