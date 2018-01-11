LoveBrum's £6,500 donation

BusinessgalleryLoveBrum's £6,500 donationLoveBrum's £6,500 donation ShareByDanielle Hicks13:49, 11 JAN 2018Natalie Pejovic, Superdream; PJ Ellis, LoveBRUM; Caroline Chell, First Radio Sales. (Image: Publicity Picture)1 of 9Sarah Hughes, Global; Stephen Walters, McCann; Emma Holsey, ITV. (Image: Publicity Picture)2 of 9Charlie Vaughan, Tom Hughes, Kim Nolan, Koala. (Image: Publicity Picture)3 of 9Amber Townsend, Sophia Richards, Emma Baxter, Amy Walker, Saffron Houston, John Keane, BBJ&K. (Image: Publicity Picture)4 of 9Ed James, Heart FM; Judith Armstrong, Millenium Point; Jake Barrett, Hipster. (Image: Publicity Picture)5 of 9Simon Forester, Global; Emma Baxter, BBJ&K; Anita Wright, Global; John Keane, BBJ&K. (Image: Publicity Picture)6 of 9Sam Beddall, Trinity Mirror; Mike Colledge, Denfield; Adam Cooksley, Lehna Pirie both Trinity Mirror. (Image: Publicity Picture)7 of 9Natalie Pejovic, Superdream; Caroline Chell, First Radio Sales; Stephen Walters, McCann (Image: Publicity Picture)8 of 9Tidiane Diagana, Josh Callaghan, Sheldon Tarpey, Ulka Jazzal, Lorna Phillips, Richard Foulkes, McCann.9 of 9