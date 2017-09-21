Load mobile navigation
IPF seminar

  1. Speakers - Andrew Appleyard, Head of Specialist Funds, Real Estate, Aviva Investors; Tim Hurdiss, Larkstoke Properties; John Strowbridge, Avery Healthcare; Amanda Nurse, Carterwood.
  2. Mitchell Ball, Freeths; David Smith, Strata Real Estate; Andrew Brazier, Ryon Properties.
  3. Michael Irving, Irving Associates; Richard Goodall, Vail Williams LLP; John Hodgkins, CBRE; Tim Matthews, Blue Marble Asset Management.
  4. David Freeman, Hortons' Estate; Simon Robinson, Trowers & Hamlins LLP; Roy Grist, Squire Patton Boggs.
  5. Philippa Lane, Savills; Ed Jeffrey, Savills; Mark Painter, Wellbeing Neighbourhoods Ltd; Simon Russell, Solace Property Consultancy.
  6. Elayna Rattenbury, Gowling WLG; Sarah Irving, Rebecca Glover, Pinsent Mason.
  7. Richard Round, Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets; Mark Johnson, MK2 Real Estate; Daniel Wright, HSBC Bank.
  8. Balvinder Sagoo, Rapleys; Peter Fletcher, Solace Property Consultancy; Tim Beresford, The CA4 Partnership.
ConstructionConstruction group appoints first female director
Shaylor Group promotes daughter of company founder to business development director
Birmingham Chamber of CommerceTech entrepreneur crowned Future Face of Greater Birmingham
Tom Charman founded an app which aims to make it easier to get to know cities
Chamber of CommerceChamber's new business awards shortlist unveiled
The best Solihull companies and individuals will be recognised at a ceremony next month
Invest in BirminghamParadise unveils vision for landmark building at end of Broad Street
Developers behind Birmingham city centre regeneration scheme to showcase next stage of major project at public exhibition next month
Invest in Birmingham£4m investment supports new Birmingham IT training centre
Sparta Global secures capital injection which will create 100 new jobs across two sites
Invest in BirminghamHMRC to bring thousands of tax staff to Birmingham development
Government confirms location of its planned new regional tax hub which will consolidate its West Midlands offices into one site
LloydsPrivate equity focus in Birmingham Post supplement
LDC leads special pullout on thriving sector which is helping businesses grow
Regional AffairsFormer Birmingham Council leader Mike Whitby claimed £20,526 from House of Lords but didn't speak once
Birmingham peer Lord Whitby received  £20,526 from the House of Lords over the course of a year but didn't actually speak in any debates during that period.
Regional AffairsLabour Deputy Leader Tom Watson on leadership rule changes, Brexit, Channel 4, bin strikes and the best videogame ever
As Labour prepares for its annual conference, Deputy Leader Tom Watson explains why the party must prepare for Jeremy Corbyn to become Prime Minister
CreativeBirmingham Mail and Sunday Mercury nominated for newspaper of the year
Bumper shortlisting for Birmingham titles with staff, campaigns and stories featuring in ten different categories at 2017 Midlands Media Awards
Regional AffairsThree way battle for council leadership
Labour councillors will choose the successor to John Clancy on September 28
EconomyHeritage tourism adds £1.5bn to West Midlands economy
New report by Historic England highlights financial impact of sector on region
News OpinionStability seems a long way off with Birmingham Labour in such turmoil
With controversial selections, a leadership battle and appointments still to be made progress for Birmingham City Council seems a long way off
Regional AffairsBirmingham's bin strike suspended after dustmen win legal battle
Injunction granted blocking proposed 106 redundancies ahead of full court hearing in November
