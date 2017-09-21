IPF seminar

BusinessgalleryIPF seminarIPF seminarByDanielle Hicks14:34, 21 SEP 2017Speakers - Andrew Appleyard, Head of Specialist Funds, Real Estate, Aviva Investors; Tim Hurdiss, Larkstoke Properties; John Strowbridge, Avery Healthcare; Amanda Nurse, Carterwood. (Image: John Hipkiss Photography)1 of 8Mitchell Ball, Freeths; David Smith, Strata Real Estate; Andrew Brazier, Ryon Properties. (Image: John Hipkiss Photography)2 of 8Michael Irving, Irving Associates; Richard Goodall, Vail Williams LLP; John Hodgkins, CBRE; Tim Matthews, Blue Marble Asset Management. (Image: John Hipkiss Photography)3 of 8David Freeman, Hortons' Estate; Simon Robinson, Trowers & Hamlins LLP; Roy Grist, Squire Patton Boggs. (Image: John Hipkiss Photography)4 of 8Philippa Lane, Savills; Ed Jeffrey, Savills; Mark Painter, Wellbeing Neighbourhoods Ltd; Simon Russell, Solace Property Consultancy. (Image: John Hipkiss Photography)5 of 8Elayna Rattenbury, Gowling WLG; Sarah Irving, Rebecca Glover, Pinsent Mason. (Image: John Hipkiss Photography)6 of 8Richard Round, Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets; Mark Johnson, MK2 Real Estate; Daniel Wright, HSBC Bank. (Image: John Hipkiss Photography)7 of 8Balvinder Sagoo, Rapleys; Peter Fletcher, Solace Property Consultancy; Tim Beresford, The CA4 Partnership. (Image: John Hipkiss Photography)8 of 8