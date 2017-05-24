How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

IPF seminar

  • Updated
  • By
VIEW GALLERY
Speakers - Tom Francis, JLL; David Smith, Strata Real Estae/IPF; Nick Riley, Whittam Cox Architecs; Phillip Hillman, JLL; Allan Wilson, JLL.

IPF seminar

Related Articles

Most Read in Business

The Grand in Colmore Row, Birmingham
  1. Invest in Birmingham
    Revealed: This is the hotel group which will open at The Grand
  2. Jewellery Quarter
    Assay Office could be stopped from using anchor mark abroad
  3. Education
    University of Birmingham to launch Middle East campus
  4. Birmingham City University
    Digital sector 'will create 14,000 West Midlands jobs'
  5. Colmore Row
    John Shepherd lands another deal

Most Recent

The Grand in Colmore Row, Birmingham

Most read on Birmingham Post

The Grand in Colmore Row, Birmingham
  1. Invest in Birmingham
    Revealed: This is the hotel group which will open at The Grand
  2. Lifestyle
    Rohit Kachroo's TV reporting career now an African dream
  3. Jewellery Quarter
    Assay Office could be stopped from using anchor mark abroad
  4. Birmingham City University
    Digital sector 'will create 14,000 West Midlands jobs'
  5. Toyota
    Toyota dares to be different with this spacious crossover
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor