Harris Lamb 25 years anniversary party

Harris Lamb 25 years anniversary party

  1. Martin King, Becky Colclough, Trevor Law, Andy Lamb, Steve Ferris
    Martin King, Becky Colclough, Trevor Law, Andy Lamb, Steve Ferris1 of 6
  2. Rosalind Andrews, Nigel Painter, Sam Silcocks.
    Rosalind Andrews, Nigel Painter, Sam Silcocks.2 of 6
  3. Tim Hurdiss, Mitchell Ball, Nigel Johns.
    Tim Hurdiss, Mitchell Ball, Nigel Johns.3 of 6
  4. Suzi Marshall, Fiona Mellor, Liz Lowe, Robin Morris.
    Suzi Marshall, Fiona Mellor, Liz Lowe, Robin Morris.4 of 6
  5. James Drew, Tom Morley
    James Drew, Tom Morley5 of 6
  6. Charlotte Nutting, David Walton, Harriet Critchley
    Charlotte Nutting, David Walton, Harriet Critchley6 of 6
Business NewsNew flights from Birmingham to New York AND Boston revealed
After Birmingham Airport suffered a blow when United Airlines pulled out, transatlantic flights are back!
CreativeAnger as the BBC cuts spending in the Midlands
The national broadcaster admitted less investment than ever is going to the Midlands - even though it already spends less here than in any other part of the UK
Invest in BirminghamRestaurant group to open next venue in Sutton Coldfield
Mexican-themed venue will launch in former bathroom and kitchen fittings store Ripples
EducationBirmingham universities launch new education partnership
Institutes will work together to expand educational offer and bring in more people from a broader range of backgrounds
Birmingham city centreComment: Birmingham's divine crop of city centre churches
Mary Keating, from campaign group Brutiful Birmingham, casts her eye over some of the city's churches and asks why some seem more worthy of listing than others
Local NewsWest Midlands mayor Andy Street brings in leaders from business, academia and local government to raise billions for the region
West Midlands mayor wants funding for jobs, homes and transport but says the region can't just rely on government grants
HomePrime Minister Theresa May defends Black Country flag following 'racism' row
The Prime Minister said she was 'surprised' at criticism of the Black Country flag
Regional AffairsParents take campaign to save children's centre directly to Number 10
Birmingham City Council is planning to close 26 children's centres
Regional AffairsStriking binmen accused of refusing to pick up black bags while on duty
Trade union describes allegations, made in letter from Birmingham City Council, as 'spurious'
