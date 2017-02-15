How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Fisher German celebrates expansion

  • Updated
  • By
VIEW GALLERY
Isobel Lole, Ed Matthews, Sarah Goddard, all Fisher German.

Fisher German celebrates expansion

Related Articles

Most Read in Business

A series of buildings on Brindleyplace have been sold
  1. Invest in Birmingham
    Brindleyplace properties sold in £260m deal
  2. Paradise Circus
    BAM wins brief to develop second Paradise building
  3. Restaurants
    Bar chain Revolution to open new Solihull venue
  4. Manufacturing
    Billionaire plans new vehicle inspired by Land Rover Defender
  5. Business
    Jaguar Land Rover in row over adverts funding extremism

Most Recent

Prince Andrew speaking at Pitch@Palace at KPMG in Birmingham

Most read on Birmingham Post

A series of buildings on Brindleyplace have been sold
  1. Invest in Birmingham
    Brindleyplace properties sold in £260m deal
  2. Paradise Circus
    BAM wins brief to develop second Paradise building
  3. Food & Drink
    London celebrity haunt The Ivy plans to open restaurant in Birmingham
  4. Restaurants
    Bar chain Revolution to open new Solihull venue
  5. Manufacturing
    Billionaire plans new vehicle inspired by Land Rover Defender
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor