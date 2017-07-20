Eversheds Sutherland host 'Women in Finance' roundtable

BusinessgalleryEversheds Sutherland host 'Women in Finance' roundtableEversheds Sutherland host 'Women in Finance' roundtable ShareByDanielle Hicks14:42, 20 JUL 2017Elizabeth Graves, Eversheds Sutherland; Jenny Close, Openwork Ltd; Fenella Bayliss, Newell Palmer. (Image: Publicity Picture)1 of 6Frances O'Neill, ES; Rachel Hodgson, Virgin Money. (Image: Publicity Picture)2 of 6Emily Cox, Virgin Money; Michelle Berti, Deutsche Bank; Erica Mandryko, Alison Mayfield, Openwork Limited. (Image: Publicity Picture)3 of 6Andy Foxley, Handelsbanken; Anne McKenning, Secure Trust Bank. (Image: Publicity Picture)4 of 6Rubert Gibb, Warren Partners; Julia Tarpey, Unity Trust Bank; Julia Fearn, Warren Partners; Jenny Close, Openwork Ltd. (Image: Publicity Picture)5 of 6Lynsey Wilson, Virgin Money; Angela Woodward, Skipton Building Society. (Image: Publicity Picture)6 of 6