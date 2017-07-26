DLA Piper cycling themed dinner

BusinessgalleryDLA Piper cycling themed dinnerDLA Piper cycling themed dinner ShareByDanielle Hicks15:16, 26 JUL 2017David Walsh, The Sunday Times; Huw Dolphin, DLA Piper. (Image: Paul Arthur)1 of 5Amy Walker, John Jeffreys, both DLA Piper. (Image: Paul Arthur)2 of 5Martin Cottle, PWC; Gareth Davies, Rob Newman, DLA Piper; Rob Moran, PWC. (Image: Paul Arthur)3 of 5Monique Sutherland, DLA Piper; Euan Hall, The Land Trust; Trevor Howard, DLA Piper; Paul Anderson, Deutsche Bank. (Image: Paul Arthur)4 of 5Nick Bamford, DLA Piper; Sacha Balachandran HSBC; John Campion, Will Sherwin, DLA Piper. (Image: Paul Arthur)5 of 5