Bruton Knowles Summer Drinks Party

BusinessgalleryBruton Knowles Summer Drinks PartyBruton Knowles Summer Drinks PartyByDanielle Hicks14:19, 21 SEP 2017John Lowe, Ian Pitt. (Image: Antony Thompson/TWM)1 of 6Matt Kitson, Ketan Patel. (Image: Antony Thompson/TWM)2 of 6Stuart Taylor, Andrew Hayward, Keith Litherland. (Image: Antony Thompson/TWM)3 of 6Luther Richards, May Dudley, Lord Kultar Deol. (Image: Antony Thompson/TWM)4 of 6John Tooke, Sarinder Sahota. (Image: Antony Thompson/TWM)5 of 6Neil Reddington, Claire Cooper, Adam Rock. (Image: Antony Thompson/TWM)6 of 6