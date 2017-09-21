Load mobile navigation
Bruton Knowles Summer Drinks Party

Bruton Knowles Summer Drinks Party

  1. John Lowe, Ian Pitt.
    John Lowe, Ian Pitt.1 of 6
  2. Matt Kitson, Ketan Patel.
    Matt Kitson, Ketan Patel.2 of 6
  3. Stuart Taylor, Andrew Hayward, Keith Litherland.
    Stuart Taylor, Andrew Hayward, Keith Litherland.3 of 6
  4. Luther Richards, May Dudley, Lord Kultar Deol.
    Luther Richards, May Dudley, Lord Kultar Deol.4 of 6
  5. John Tooke, Sarinder Sahota.
    John Tooke, Sarinder Sahota.5 of 6
  6. Neil Reddington, Claire Cooper, Adam Rock.
    Neil Reddington, Claire Cooper, Adam Rock.6 of 6
ConstructionConstruction group appoints first female director
Shaylor Group promotes daughter of company founder to business development director
Chamber of CommerceChamber's new business awards shortlist unveiled
The best Solihull companies and individuals will be recognised at a ceremony next month
Post PeopleDeveloper Barberry celebrates more success
Barberry Group celebrated another successful year
Invest in Birmingham£4m investment supports new Birmingham IT training centre
Sparta Global secures capital injection which will create 100 new jobs across two sites
Birmingham Chamber of CommerceTech entrepreneur crowned Future Face of Greater Birmingham
Tom Charman founded an app which aims to make it easier to get to know cities
Invest in BirminghamHMRC to bring thousands of tax staff to Birmingham development
Government confirms location of its planned new regional tax hub which will consolidate its West Midlands offices into one site
LloydsPrivate equity focus in Birmingham Post supplement
LDC leads special pullout on thriving sector which is helping businesses grow
EmploymentNew jobs created by logistics firm's move
BCA is expanding its team in the West Midlands with relocation to Birmingham Business Park
University of Birmingham'Intoxicating' opera is back from dead after 309 years
The Barber Institute is staging an opera by Handel’s great rival which was written for a private party and never heard again - until now
EconomyHeritage tourism adds £1.5bn to West Midlands economy
New report by Historic England highlights financial impact of sector on region
Top Stories
Regional AffairsFormer Birmingham Council leader Mike Whitby claimed £20,526 from House of Lords but didn't speak once
Birmingham peer Lord Whitby received  £20,526 from the House of Lords over the course of a year but didn't actually speak in any debates during that period.
Regional AffairsThree way battle for council leadership
Labour councillors will choose the successor to John Clancy on September 28
EconomyHeritage tourism adds £1.5bn to West Midlands economy
New report by Historic England highlights financial impact of sector on region
News OpinionStability seems a long way off with Birmingham Labour in such turmoil
With controversial selections, a leadership battle and appointments still to be made progress for Birmingham City Council seems a long way off
Regional AffairsBirmingham's bin strike suspended after dustmen win legal battle
Injunction granted blocking proposed 106 redundancies ahead of full court hearing in November
Regional AffairsCity council watchdog panel demands urgent senior appointments
Government-appointed improvement panel calls for immediate action following recent resignation of leader John Clancy
What's On NewsThis is what the new Fumo bar and restaurant at Selfridges will look like
The £1 million cocktail bar and restaurant is opening in Selfridges at Bullring in October
Special FeaturesMayor's Movers tackle Great Birmingham Run for Cure Leukaemia
Team of 15 from West Midlands Combined Authority will be pounding the city's streets next month to support £1m cancer appeal
EmploymentNew jobs created by logistics firm's move
BCA is expanding its team in the West Midlands with relocation to Birmingham Business Park
