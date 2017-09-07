Birmingham Post Autumn Pairs golf tournament

BusinessgalleryBirmingham Post Autumn Pairs golf tournamentBirmingham Post Autumn Pairs golf tournamentByDanielle Hicks14:52, 7 SEP 2017The Birmingham Post Autumn Golf Day sponsored by LDV at Hollywood Golf Club. (Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)1 of 27Simon McKenzie, Andy McKenzie, Steve Britten, Lee Turbill. (Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)2 of 27Paul Evans, Joe Ryan, Malcom Page, Bobby Thomson (Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)3 of 27Sean Trainor, Richard Carwithen, Mitchel Powell, Lee Adams. (Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)4 of 27Martin Reid, Mike Hughes, Mike McGuire, Ian Wedge. (Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)5 of 27Gordon Cowans, Dean Lomas, Andy Power, Rob Mellors. (Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)6 of 27Andy George, Willie Thorne, Mark Morton, Keith Parsons. (Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)7 of 27Paul Concannon, Jack Dowdeswell, Charlie Keaney, Paul Perry. (Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)8 of 27Jamie Rodden, Simon Adams, Dan Mulchinock, Phil Hallewell. (Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)9 of 27Gez Preston, Lee Elson, Roy Dunbavin, Andrew Harper. (Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)10 of 27Tony Cyrne. (Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)11 of 27Mark Owens, Scott Hubble, Chris Brotherton, Andy Outhwaite. (Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)12 of 27Willie Thorne. (Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)13 of 27Nearest the Pin Winner - Willie Thorne, Jack Dowdeswell, Joe Byrne. (Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)14 of 27Steve Forrest. (Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)15 of 271st Place, Kings Heath Demolition - Willie Thorne, Richard Ferris, Tugba Ozoy, Turkish Airlines; John Smith, Joe Byrne, LDV. (Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)16 of 273rd Place - Willie Thorne, Gez Preston, Lee Elson, Joe Byrne. (Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)17 of 27Willie Thorne, Oliver Benton, Joe Byrne. (Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)18 of 272nd Place - Willie Thorne, Joe Ryan, Joe Byrne. (Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)19 of 27Longest Drive Winner - Willie Thorne, Martin Reid, Joe Byrne. (Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)20 of 27Tricky Rob. (Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)21 of 27Keith Parsons (Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)22 of 27John Smith, Richard Ferris, Gregg Evans, Tony Hoare. (Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)23 of 27Joe Byrne, Phil Cole, Andy Boyd, Tony Cyrne. (Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)24 of 27Dom Fortsyth, Steve Withe, Chris Withe. (Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)25 of 27James Benton, Oliver Benton, Mat Kind, Robert Russell. (Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)26 of 27James Foley, Joseph Roach, Steve Forrest, Nick Tamblyn. (Image: Jonathan Hipkiss)27 of 27