Birmingham Post Autumn Pairs golf tournament

  1. The Birmingham Post Autumn Golf Day sponsored by LDV at Hollywood Golf Club.
  2. Simon McKenzie, Andy McKenzie, Steve Britten, Lee Turbill.
  3. Paul Evans, Joe Ryan, Malcom Page, Bobby Thomson
  4. Sean Trainor, Richard Carwithen, Mitchel Powell, Lee Adams.
  5. Martin Reid, Mike Hughes, Mike McGuire, Ian Wedge.
  6. Gordon Cowans, Dean Lomas, Andy Power, Rob Mellors.
  7. Andy George, Willie Thorne, Mark Morton, Keith Parsons.
  8. Paul Concannon, Jack Dowdeswell, Charlie Keaney, Paul Perry.
  9. Jamie Rodden, Simon Adams, Dan Mulchinock, Phil Hallewell.
  10. Gez Preston, Lee Elson, Roy Dunbavin, Andrew Harper.
  11. Tony Cyrne.
  12. Mark Owens, Scott Hubble, Chris Brotherton, Andy Outhwaite.
  13. Willie Thorne.
  14. Nearest the Pin Winner - Willie Thorne, Jack Dowdeswell, Joe Byrne.
  15. Steve Forrest.
  16. 1st Place, Kings Heath Demolition - Willie Thorne, Richard Ferris, Tugba Ozoy, Turkish Airlines; John Smith, Joe Byrne, LDV.
  17. 3rd Place - Willie Thorne, Gez Preston, Lee Elson, Joe Byrne.
  18. Willie Thorne, Oliver Benton, Joe Byrne.
  19. 2nd Place - Willie Thorne, Joe Ryan, Joe Byrne.
  20. Longest Drive Winner - Willie Thorne, Martin Reid, Joe Byrne.
  21. Tricky Rob.
  22. Keith Parsons
  23. John Smith, Richard Ferris, Gregg Evans, Tony Hoare.
  24. Joe Byrne, Phil Cole, Andy Boyd, Tony Cyrne.
  25. Dom Fortsyth, Steve Withe, Chris Withe.
  26. James Benton, Oliver Benton, Mat Kind, Robert Russell.
  27. James Foley, Joseph Roach, Steve Forrest, Nick Tamblyn.
