Load mobile navigation
Businessgallery

Birmingham Law society and PINWM host event

Birmingham Law society and PINWM host event

  • Share
  1. Mark Surguy, PINWM; Timothy Bushell, Guide Dogs; Susan Bushell, Guide Dogs Community Engagement Officer; James Turner, BLS deputy President.
    Mark Surguy, PINWM; Timothy Bushell, Guide Dogs; Susan Bushell, Guide Dogs Community Engagement Officer; James Turner, BLS deputy President.1 of 10
  2. Chloe Jones, BCL Legal; Varun Shingari, Eversheds; Andrada Gacichevici, BPP University; Ian Marriott, Index Property Information.
    Chloe Jones, BCL Legal; Varun Shingari, Eversheds; Andrada Gacichevici, BPP University; Ian Marriott, Index Property Information.2 of 10
  3. Alexandra Law, Sukh Bhambra, Hannah Turner, all DWF LLP.
    Alexandra Law, Sukh Bhambra, Hannah Turner, all DWF LLP.3 of 10
  4. Andrew Bisby, No 5 Chambers; Angela Henry, Carltons Solicitors; Tony McDaid, No 5 Chambers
    Andrew Bisby, No 5 Chambers; Angela Henry, Carltons Solicitors; Tony McDaid, No 5 Chambers4 of 10
  5. Darren Cox, Bold Legal Group; Rachael Chambers, Kimberley Anderson; Andrew Kealy, all Coley & Tilley
    Darren Cox, Bold Legal Group; Rachael Chambers, Kimberley Anderson; Andrew Kealy, all Coley & Tilley5 of 10
  6. James Leo, Rachael Chambers; Andrew Kealy, Kimberley Anderson, Geoff Wood, all Coley & Tilley
    James Leo, Rachael Chambers; Andrew Kealy, Kimberley Anderson, Geoff Wood, all Coley & Tilley6 of 10
  7. Oliver Woodhouse, Adam Barrett, Clarke Willmott LLP; Chris Grainger, Gateley PLC
    Oliver Woodhouse, Adam Barrett, Clarke Willmott LLP; Chris Grainger, Gateley PLC7 of 10
  8. Sukdeep Sidhu, Thomas Wheeler, Kang & Co Solicitors; Kirandeep Kang, Irwin Mitchell; Manjinder Kang, Kang & Co Solicitors
    Sukdeep Sidhu, Thomas Wheeler, Kang & Co Solicitors; Kirandeep Kang, Irwin Mitchell; Manjinder Kang, Kang & Co Solicitors8 of 10
  9. June Williams, Cornwall Street Barristers; Tao Whitton, Pauline Bilska, Shekha Amin, all students at Birmingham City University.
    June Williams, Cornwall Street Barristers; Tao Whitton, Pauline Bilska, Shekha Amin, all students at Birmingham City University.9 of 10
  10. Emma Pearce, Sue Harris, Shoosmiths; Patrica Heneghan, PH Legal Recruitment
    Emma Pearce, Sue Harris, Shoosmiths; Patrica Heneghan, PH Legal Recruitment10 of 10
Invest in BirminghamPlans unveiled for new city centre apartment complex
Designs show how proposed new scheme near Hippodrome theatre will look as application is lodged with city council
ConstructionWates wins £31m deal to develop 31-storey tower
Construction group will continue its work at Broad Street apartment complex
British Council for OfficesBirmingham architect named 'rising star'
Steve Townsend impressed judges with his work on Hidden Spaces and city centre refurbishment project
Seven CapitalNew housing plans for site once courted by Tesco
Long-running saga over proposed supermarket moves forward with new residential plans for derelict site
Post PeopleBirmingham 2030 panel offer insights into future
The Birmingham Post hosted the Birmingham 2030 Panel Event in association with Barton Willmore
Colmore RowPromotions at Birmingham architecture firm
City practice has also unveiled a new identity ahead of its 50th anniversary next year
Invest in BirminghamNEC complex set to get another hotel
Dutch group Vastint Hospitality unveils new plans to build a 'Moxy' hotel next to Pendigo lake
Invest in BirminghamPlans unveiled for new city centre apartment complex
Designs show how proposed new scheme near Hippodrome theatre will look as application is lodged with city council
Rider Levett BucknallHow to unlock the potential of the Midlands' NHS estate
Adam Ellis-Morgan, managing partner at Rider Levett Bucknall in Birmingham, outlines why NHS trusts need to make better use of their estates
TechnologySilicon Canal Awards shortlist revealed
Birmingham's brightest tech stars and companies will be recognised at annual awards
Invest in BirminghamPlans unveiled for new city centre apartment complex
Designs show how proposed new scheme near Hippodrome theatre will look as application is lodged with city council
Aston Martin2017 West Midlands Finance Awards winners announced
The winners have been unveiled across 11 categories as 500 finance professionals celebrated at the ICC, raising nearly £5,000 for Birmingham Children's Hospital charity
ConstructionWates wins £31m deal to develop 31-storey tower
Construction group will continue its work at Broad Street apartment complex
British Council for OfficesBirmingham architect named 'rising star'
Steve Townsend impressed judges with his work on Hidden Spaces and city centre refurbishment project
Seven CapitalNew housing plans for site once courted by Tesco
Long-running saga over proposed supermarket moves forward with new residential plans for derelict site
TransportTop team unveiled for new West Midlands rail franchise
Directors who will oversee £1bn worth of investment into region's rail network have been appointed
Colmore RowPromotions at Birmingham architecture firm
City practice has also unveiled a new identity ahead of its 50th anniversary next year
Invest in BirminghamNEC complex set to get another hotel
Dutch group Vastint Hospitality unveils new plans to build a 'Moxy' hotel next to Pendigo lake
Aston Martin2017 West Midlands Finance Awards winners announced
The winners have been unveiled across 11 categories as 500 finance professionals celebrated at the ICC, raising nearly £5,000 for Birmingham Children's Hospital charity
Invest in BirminghamPlans unveiled for new city centre apartment complex
Designs show how proposed new scheme near Hippodrome theatre will look as application is lodged with city council
Top Stories
Regional AffairsWhat did Birmingham get from budget 2017
A second devolution deal and cash to tackle rough sleeping - but no help for struggling social care, police or education services
Regional AffairsWhy Birmingham bins dispute could be settled within 48 hours
Talks on a 'knife edge' just days ahead of a High Court battle
Invest in BirminghamNEC complex set to get another hotel
Dutch group Vastint Hospitality unveils new plans to build a 'Moxy' hotel next to Pendigo lake
Invest in BirminghamPlans unveiled for new city centre apartment complex
Designs show how proposed new scheme near Hippodrome theatre will look as application is lodged with city council
Aston Martin2017 West Midlands Finance Awards winners announced
The winners have been unveiled across 11 categories as 500 finance professionals celebrated at the ICC, raising nearly £5,000 for Birmingham Children's Hospital charity
Commercial PropertyPlans revealed for new rooftop bar and Chinese food quarter in Birmingham's Chinatown
Old office block to become one of Chinatown's food hotspots
TransportTop team unveiled for new West Midlands rail franchise
Directors who will oversee £1bn worth of investment into region's rail network have been appointed
Health NewsHospitals 'must do more to prevent patients falling'
Hospitals have "considerable room for improvement"
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay