Load mobile navigation
Businessgallery

Birmingham 2030 Panel Event

Birmingham 2030 Panel Event

  • Share
  1. Paul Mountain, Trowers & Hamlins; Georgia Lee, Carmargue; Matt Sutton, Carmague.
    Paul Mountain, Trowers & Hamlins; Georgia Lee, Carmargue; Matt Sutton, Carmague.1 of 10
  2. Georgina Garland, Carmargue; Anne Smith, Taylor Wimpey Midlands; Gordon Shearer, KPMG.
    Georgina Garland, Carmargue; Anne Smith, Taylor Wimpey Midlands; Gordon Shearer, KPMG.2 of 10
  3. Paul Overton, Overton Building Consultancy; Neil Maybury, GBNC Projects; David Frisby, Mode Transport.
    Paul Overton, Overton Building Consultancy; Neil Maybury, GBNC Projects; David Frisby, Mode Transport.3 of 10
  4. Daniel Wilson, Barton Willmore; Fraser Robertson, Deutsche Bank.
    Daniel Wilson, Barton Willmore; Fraser Robertson, Deutsche Bank.4 of 10
  5. Jeremy Haughton, Tim Evans, Miles Drew, GVA.
    Jeremy Haughton, Tim Evans, Miles Drew, GVA.5 of 10
  6. Kate Rock Rees, Goodyear; Clive Reeves, Clive Reeves PR.
    Kate Rock Rees, Goodyear; Clive Reeves, Clive Reeves PR.6 of 10
  7. Kathryn Ventham, Andy Street
    Kathryn Ventham, Andy Street7 of 10
  8. Laura Steventon, Sarah Oates, Colliers.
    Laura Steventon, Sarah Oates, Colliers.8 of 10
  9. Mark Sitch, Partner, Barton Willmor.
    Mark Sitch, Partner, Barton Willmor.9 of 10
  10. John Musson, Mott McDonald; Stephanie Hawkins, Barton Willmore; Ben Copithorne, Carmargue.
    John Musson, Mott McDonald; Stephanie Hawkins, Barton Willmore; Ben Copithorne, Carmargue.10 of 10
RestaurantsMoseley restaurant to close 17 months after opening
Italian chain Prezzo due to move out in early 2018 and be replaced by a 'Lounge' bar
RestaurantsRestaurant chains scrap plans to launch in Birmingham
Both groups were set to open in the same city centre street but failed to agree deals with the respective landlords
Paradise CircusCity centre road changes from Monday - as new walkway finally reconnects landmark squares
Another step forward for Paradise development
TransportNew rail chief appointed to oversee £1bn investment
First managing director of new operator West Midlands Trains as been recruited ahead of franchise launch
Post PeopleQuantem celebrates another year of success in Birmingham
Quantem welcomed a range of clients and colleagues to celebrate another successful year in Birmingham
FinanceVictoria continues European expansion with £246m deal
Carpet and floor covering manufacturer snaps up Spanish tile maker to broad international footprint
Business NewsBirmingham 2030 Panel Event
Birmingham 2030 Panel Event
EngineeringNew GKN chief leaves firm before starting the job
Kevin Cummings was meant to take over top job in January as company prepares for another write off
Longbridge£7m deal for Longbridge housing development
St Modwen sells land overlooking Cofton Park to Taylor Wimpey
FinanceInternational buyers eye KK Downing's troubled country estate
Administrators say they have received interest from around 50 buyers keen to snap up former Judas Priest guitarist's estate
RestaurantsMoseley restaurant to close 17 months after opening
Italian chain Prezzo due to move out in early 2018 and be replaced by a 'Lounge' bar
RestaurantsRestaurant chains scrap plans to launch in Birmingham
Both groups were set to open in the same city centre street but failed to agree deals with the respective landlords
Paradise CircusCity centre road changes from Monday - as new walkway finally reconnects landmark squares
Another step forward for Paradise development
TransportNew rail chief appointed to oversee £1bn investment
First managing director of new operator West Midlands Trains as been recruited ahead of franchise launch
Post PeopleQuantem celebrates another year of success in Birmingham
Quantem welcomed a range of clients and colleagues to celebrate another successful year in Birmingham
Car ReviewsBoot-iful new estate has got plenty of kerb appeal
The Hyundai i30 Tourer has a lot of appeal to businessmen and women who need to carry goods around
FinanceVictoria continues European expansion with £246m deal
Carpet and floor covering manufacturer snaps up Spanish tile maker to broad international footprint
Business NewsBirmingham 2030 Panel Event
Birmingham 2030 Panel Event
EngineeringNew GKN chief leaves firm before starting the job
Kevin Cummings was meant to take over top job in January as company prepares for another write off
Birmingham Town HallChoir 'notorious' for quirky venues celebrates 20 years
Unique choir notorious have performed in a few unusual places and programmes can include anything from Durufle to Daft Punk.
Top Stories
Regional AffairsWest Midlands unites to urge Chancellor Philip Hammond to back region in Budget
Conservative and Labour MPs issue a joint statement calling for cash to expand the Midland Metro, action to cut homelessness and more
Business NewsA new whisky bar set to open inside a Birmingham museum serving 300 whiskies
The Birmingham Whisky Club is hoping to open its first permanent bar next year
Seven CapitalNew housing plans for site once courted by Tesco
Long-running saga over proposed supermarket moves forward with new plans for apartments on derelict site
Health NewsBoots accused of breaking promise to provide cheaper morning after pill
High street chain promised to provide cheaper emergency contraception but it's still not available in most stores
Birmingham city centreBirmingham will 'have to bring in' congestion charge says mayor
Andy Street reiterates manifesto pledge to introduce charge for motorists driving into city centre but warns that alternatives must improve
Victoria SquareLottery backing for Birmingham Civic Society's centenary celebrations
Famous Queen Victoria statue will get a makeover as part of birthday celebrations held by civic society next year
EngineeringNew GKN chief leaves firm before starting the job
Kevin Cummings was meant to take over top job in January as company prepares for another write off
FinanceInternational buyers eye KK Downing's troubled country estate
Administrators say they have received interest from around 50 buyers keen to snap up former Judas Priest guitarist's estate
Longbridge£7m deal for Longbridge housing development
St Modwen sells land overlooking Cofton Park to Taylor Wimpey
Regional AffairsWest Midlands Police under pressure after big increases in gun crime, sex offences and violence
Police Commissioner says force is coping with funding cuts at the same time as 999 calls and serious crime shoot up
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay