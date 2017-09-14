Barberry Group event

BusinessgalleryBarberry Group eventBarberry Group eventByDanielle Hicks14:36, 14 SEP 2017Jon Bellfield, Barberry; Paul Watson, Barberry; Lord Digby Jones. (Image: John Hipkiss)1 of 10Richard Brogden, Duncan Bedhall, Alex Watson, Barberry. (Image: John Hipkiss)2 of 10Anthony Collingwood, Andrew Thompson, Jon Bellfield, Barberry; James Rigby. (Image: John Hipkiss)3 of 10Michael Roadnight, Craig Sanders, Chris Hamer, Ed Biddle, Michael Voss, Tim Ledger, Dave Robertson. (Image: John Hipkiss)4 of 10Mike Winters, Barberry; Steve Smith, Mark Bevan. (Image: John Hipkiss)5 of 10Sian Griffiths, Richard Tomlinson, Sarah Loynes. (Image: John Hipkiss)6 of 10Phil Page, Charles Dancey, Jeff Gregson. (Image: John Hipkiss)7 of 10Simon Horan, Martyn Cartwright, Barberry; Martin Lakin. (Image: John Hipkiss)8 of 10Steve Smith, Steve Kirby, Danny Whitte, Jonathan Ward, Callum Wing. (Image: John Hipkiss)9 of 10Graham Crowe, Dave Sheldon, Henry Bellfield, Barberry. (Image: John Hipkiss)10 of 10