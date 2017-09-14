Load mobile navigation
Businessgallery

Barberry Group event

Barberry Group event

  1. Jon Bellfield, Barberry; Paul Watson, Barberry; Lord Digby Jones.
    Jon Bellfield, Barberry; Paul Watson, Barberry; Lord Digby Jones.1 of 10
  2. Richard Brogden, Duncan Bedhall, Alex Watson, Barberry.
    Richard Brogden, Duncan Bedhall, Alex Watson, Barberry.2 of 10
  3. Anthony Collingwood, Andrew Thompson, Jon Bellfield, Barberry; James Rigby.
    Anthony Collingwood, Andrew Thompson, Jon Bellfield, Barberry; James Rigby.3 of 10
  4. Michael Roadnight, Craig Sanders, Chris Hamer, Ed Biddle, Michael Voss, Tim Ledger, Dave Robertson.
    Michael Roadnight, Craig Sanders, Chris Hamer, Ed Biddle, Michael Voss, Tim Ledger, Dave Robertson.4 of 10
  5. Mike Winters, Barberry; Steve Smith, Mark Bevan.
    Mike Winters, Barberry; Steve Smith, Mark Bevan.5 of 10
  6. Sian Griffiths, Richard Tomlinson, Sarah Loynes.
    Sian Griffiths, Richard Tomlinson, Sarah Loynes.6 of 10
  7. Phil Page, Charles Dancey, Jeff Gregson.
    Phil Page, Charles Dancey, Jeff Gregson.7 of 10
  8. Simon Horan, Martyn Cartwright, Barberry; Martin Lakin.
    Simon Horan, Martyn Cartwright, Barberry; Martin Lakin.8 of 10
  9. Steve Smith, Steve Kirby, Danny Whitte, Jonathan Ward, Callum Wing.
    Steve Smith, Steve Kirby, Danny Whitte, Jonathan Ward, Callum Wing.9 of 10
  10. Graham Crowe, Dave Sheldon, Henry Bellfield, Barberry.
    Graham Crowe, Dave Sheldon, Henry Bellfield, Barberry.10 of 10
Birmingham Museum and Art GalleryNew study into Council House and museum revamp
Design team appointed to carry out feasibility report into breathing new life into historic complex in Victoria Square
Colmore RowProperty developer launches first Birmingham office
Group's new Midlands office aims  to help it capitalise on new opportunities in the region
SMEsYorkshire Bank launches new B store in Birmingham
UK banking group uses Birmingham as test bed for the first of its new digitally focused banking branches
Jewellery QuarterJewellery Quarter factory conversion named in RIBA shortlist
The Compound counts Ed Sheeran and Microsoft among its previous users and will do battle in annual awards celebrating sub-£1m projects
RetailHalfords swoops on Dixons Carphone for new chief executive
Graham Stapleton will take over the top job at listed group in early 2018
Business NewsBarberry Group event
Barberry Group event
Business NewsLaunch of city Culture Card
Launch of city Culture Card
Business NewsMade in the Midlands annual Summer Drinks
Made in the Midlands annual Summer Drinks
EngineeringEngineering group chief executive to retire
GKN head will step down at the end of the year after 16 years on the Worcestershire group's board
Birmingham Post Business AwardsBirmingham Post Business Awards 2017: Liberty House shows support for professional services
Commodities group is latest to add their name to an impressive list of category sponsors at 2017 awards
Birmingham Museum and Art GalleryNew study into Council House and museum revamp
Design team appointed to carry out feasibility report into breathing new life into historic complex in Victoria Square
Birmingham City UniversityNew Birmingham Conservatoire 'last of its kind'
Stark statement from principal Julian Lloyd Webber as he officially opens new music school following two-year building programme
Colmore RowProperty developer launches first Birmingham office
Group's new Midlands office aims  to help it capitalise on new opportunities in the region
SmethwickChance Brothers Glassworks added to 'endangered' list
The Victorian Society says a sensitive approach is needed to preserve former glass factory in Smethwick
SMEsYorkshire Bank launches new B store in Birmingham
UK banking group uses Birmingham as test bed for the first of its new digitally focused banking branches
Business NewsBarberry Group event
Barberry Group event
Business NewsLaunch of city Culture Card
Launch of city Culture Card
Business NewsMade in the Midlands annual Summer Drinks
Made in the Midlands annual Summer Drinks
EngineeringEngineering group chief executive to retire
GKN head will step down at the end of the year after 16 years on the Worcestershire group's board
EastsidePulling some strings to get behind Conservatoire’s bar!
The opening of Birmingham Conservatoire’s brand new state-of-the-art building, is definitely a cause for celebration.
Top Stories
Regional AffairsWhy Commonwealth Games could get trains and tram lines open early
If bid is successful West Midlands Mayor Andy Street says Camp Hill Chords and other projects need to be finished by start of 2022 Commonwealth Games
Invest in BirminghamMenswear chain to launch new store in Birmingham
Charles Tyrwhitt to open its first Midlands shop in city centre unit previously home to Ted Baker
EngineeringEngineering group chief executive to retire
GKN head will step down at the end of the year after 16 years on the Worcestershire group's board
Business NewsWhy popular coffee group Yorks has closed two of its shops temporarily
The Colmore Row and Stephenson Street shops have been shut since Monday.
Birmingham Post Business AwardsBirmingham Post Business Awards 2017: Liberty House shows support for professional services
Commodities group is latest to add their name to an impressive list of category sponsors at 2017 awards
Regional AffairsUnite union chief Len McCluskey to support Birmingham's striking binmen at weekend protest
TUC motion condemns handling of the dispute as binmen ballot to extend strike action
Regional AffairsCBSO receives £800,000 legacy gift
Money left by anonymous donor will support symphony orchestra's activities for eight years
Commercial PropertyThis is what is replacing the Pottery & Pieces shop in Moseley
Loki Wine is expanding from Great Western Arcade and opening in the popular suburb
This website uses cookies. Using this website means you are okay with this but you can find out more and learn how to manage your cookie choices here.Close cookie policy overlay