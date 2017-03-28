Fundraising boost for Birmingham Big Art Project

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Birmingham Big Art Project has appointed a professional fundraising consultant as the project prepares to announce the winner of a new public artwork for the city.

Caroline Taylor has more than 15 years of experience in fundraising for the cultural sector and specialises in working with heritage projects and museums.

At the Birmingham Big Art Project, which has pledged to raise £2 million to produce a permanent public art next to Eastside City Park, she will be responsible for developing a fundraising strategy.

Ms Taylor has raised significant funds for capital projects, including the Black Country Living Museum and Birmingham Conservation Trust.

She said: "The Birmingham Big Art Project is hugely exciting for the city because it will create a permanent artwork that will enhance Eastside City Park and I'm thrilled to be part of it.

"The depth and breadth of talented artists who have submitted their designs is testament to the impact that this cultural project will have on the landscape and it will be interesting to see the chosen artwork's impact on the regional economy.

"This is a great opportunity for the people of Birmingham to stand up and do something great for their city and be a part of something truly inspiring."

Glyn Pitchford, chairman of Birmingham Big Art Project, said: "Caroline will be a real asset to the Birmingham Big Art Project team and we're confident she will successfully deliver the fundraising aspect of this project.

"Our vision to build a high impact, thought-provoking permanent artwork has received tremendous support over the past two years. With Caroline's help, we believe we will soon be on track to reach our target of £2 million."

She will be supported by the existing Birmingham Big Art Project steering group team.