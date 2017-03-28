How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Fundraising boost for Birmingham Big Art Project

Consultant joins team to help raise capital to support new piece of public art in Eastside

Big Art Project
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

Birmingham Big Art Project has appointed a professional fundraising consultant as the project prepares to announce the winner of a new public artwork for the city.

Caroline Taylor has more than 15 years of experience in fundraising for the cultural sector and specialises in working with heritage projects and museums.

At the Birmingham Big Art Project, which has pledged to raise £2 million to produce a permanent public art next to Eastside City Park, she will be responsible for developing a fundraising strategy.

Ms Taylor has raised significant funds for capital projects, including the Black Country Living Museum and Birmingham Conservation Trust.

She said: "The Birmingham Big Art Project is hugely exciting for the city because it will create a permanent artwork that will enhance Eastside City Park and I'm thrilled to be part of it.

"The depth and breadth of talented artists who have submitted their designs is testament to the impact that this cultural project will have on the landscape and it will be interesting to see the chosen artwork's impact on the regional economy.

"This is a great opportunity for the people of Birmingham to stand up and do something great for their city and be a part of something truly inspiring."

Glyn Pitchford, chairman of Birmingham Big Art Project, said: "Caroline will be a real asset to the Birmingham Big Art Project team and we're confident she will successfully deliver the fundraising aspect of this project.

"Our vision to build a high impact, thought-provoking permanent artwork has received tremendous support over the past two years. With Caroline's help, we believe we will soon be on track to reach our target of £2 million."

She will be supported by the existing Birmingham Big Art Project steering group team.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Bulldozers can't destroy city's globetrotting spirit

After the loss of the Adrian Boult Hall, Birmingham Conservatoire has used the opportunity to take its world flavours across the city.

Related Tags

In The News
Eastside
Events
The Birmingham Big Art Project

Most Read in Business

Alan Walters Building has made the 2017 RIBA West Midlands shortlist
  1. Construction
    Double delight for university projects in RIBA shortlist
  2. Finance
    Qatar business conference comes to Birmingham
  3. Employment
    Jones Bootmaker stores to close
  4. The Birmingham Big Art Project
    Fundraising boost for Birmingham Big Art Project
  5. Invest in Birmingham
    Birmingham finance firm merges with London rival

Most Recent

Most read on Birmingham Post

Alan Walters Building has made the 2017 RIBA West Midlands shortlist
  1. Construction
    Double delight for university projects in RIBA shortlist
  2. Finance
    Qatar business conference comes to Birmingham
  3. Regional Affairs
    The Cannon Hill Park high-wire course will not be built - here's why
  4. Regional Affairs
    Why Longbridge golf club owners should ditch housing developer
  5. What's On News
    See inside Birmingham's stylish new city centre restaurant
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor