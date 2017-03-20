How we use Cookies
Forum launched for PAs and executive assistants

The Birmingham PA Forum aims to bring together personal and executive assistants from across the West Midlands region

Dawn Adlam, BizLinks; Daniel Skermer, Park Regis; Joan Smith, Solihull Chamber of Commerce.

Birmingham’s only forum aimed exclusively at PAs and executive assistants launched with over 30 people coming together over lunch to expand their networks and hear from a keynote speaker.

Supported by the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce, The Birmingham PA Forum aims to bring together personal and executive assistants from across the West Midlands region through a series of free-to-attend events hosted at the Park Regis hotel.

Guests heard from business coach Dawn Adlam, who gave an insight into the power of LinkedIn as a tool for networking, and how to maximise your reach and visibility on the platform.

The Birmingham PA Forum’s next event is taking place on Wednesday, June 7, between 5.30pm and 7.30pm, and will include a talk by Jane Weaver, who joined her firm as a PA and went on to buy and run the company herself.

Places are limited for each event and you can register your interest by emailing daniel.skermer@parkregis-birmingham.com

