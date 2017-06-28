Former soldier to lead Midlands Engine's export push

A former soldier has been appointed to help lead the Midlands' exporting activities.

Simon Hall has been recruited as the new director for exports and investment for the Midlands Engine region by the Department for International Trade (DIT).

Mr Hall spent 28 years in the British Army where he specialised in logistics and undertook operational tours in the Falklands, Northern Ireland and Balkans.

He finished his military career in 2003 as deputy commander of British Forces Bosnia at the rank of colonel.

Since then, he has held a number of senior management roles in both the public and private sectors.

He said: "This is a great time to be joining DIT's Midlands team which already has a strong track record of success. As a Midlander myself, I can't remember a time when the area has had such a high profile.

"The Midlands Engine initiative is uniting the key players in both the private and public sector to make the Midlands a really powerful engine for economic growth.

"It's a great time to be a business in the Midlands and I'm dedicated to helping even more businesses in the area to grow, enter international markets and reach their full potential."