Birmingham-based law firm Clarke Willmott hosted a lunch for business professionals with keynote speaker Paul Kehoe.

Formerly CEO of Birmingham Airport, Paul was invited to speak about his experiences since leaving the airport in July 2017.

Those experiences included taking over a number of posts such as promoting the West Midlands Region as chairman of the West Midlands Growth Company and president of the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce.

With the recently-formed combined authority and the appointment of Andy Street as West Midlands Mayor having changed the Midlands landscape, Paul said he wanted to be able to focus on his regional commitments after stepping down from the airport.

Guests including the Birmingham Post, Clearview Credit and Financial Risks, Crowe Clarke Whitehill, Cushman & Wakefield, Dains Accountants, International Synergies, Lloyds Bank, Mace Group, Rider Levett Bucknall, Smith Cooper and Lloyds Bank, discovered first hand Paul’s passion for Birmingham.

Peter McHugh, a partner with Clarke Willmott, said: “It was truly inspiring hearing Paul speak.

“He clearly made a significant difference during the time he was the CEO of Birmingham Airport. Since he joined the airport in 2008 he has overseen the biggest transformation in its history, seeing passenger growth from 9.5 million to 13 million.”

Rayner Grice, head of Clarke Willmott’s Birmingham office, added: “Paul’s vision for the future of the West Midlands is worth listening to and made you feel proud, not only to be from Birmingham but also working within Birmingham and the West Midlands to contribute to the growth of the area and the people within.”

