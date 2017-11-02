Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Solihull-based IT services company Acora has bought rival outfit Just Computing.

All staff at Just Computing will become part of Acora whose offices are in Shirley and Burgess Hill, West Sussex.

Acora said the undisclosed acquisition would add complementary managed services to its portfolio and the enlarged group would have around 200 employees, more than 250 customers and manage multi-year IT services contracts of £45 million.

Chief executive David Rabson said: "Just Computing impressed us enormously, both in terms of the focussed business model and the service standards it achieves with its contracted client base.

"The quality of the team was also a key factor in our decision to bring them into Acora and we look forward to working with them and all their customers."

David Hemmings, head of mergers and acquisitions at Acora, added: "We are extremely excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings.

"We are always looking to add complementary services to our portfolio and this acquisition forms part of our growth strategy."

Anthony Davies, founder and director of Just Computing, which is also based in West Sussex, added: "It has always been our ambition to join forces with a company like Acora.

"They have been known to us for many years and the opportunities for us, our people and customers are clear to see with this move.

"We look forward to the next chapter."