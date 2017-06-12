How we use Cookies
Finance firm leaves Birmingham for new home

Insurance broker Premium Choice has decided to relocate from Castle Bromwich for a new home near Wolverhampton city centre

Urban Splash Fort Dunlop, Birmingham
An insurance broker is leaving its base in Birmingham to move to a new home near Wolverhampton.

Premium Choice, which was founded in 1999 by Mark Woods and Richard Dornan, is relocating from the Fort Dunlop building in Castle Bromwich to a new home on Pendeford Business Park near Wolverhampton city centre.

The firm specialises in providing car and vehicle insurance products for more than 100,000 customers and is expanding its presence in home and leisure Insurance.

It is due to take up residence in its new base in August.

Mr Dornan said: "It's an exciting time for Premium Choice as we continue to improve our working environment.

"Part of this ambitious programme is to improve our office facilities for our employees, the new offices have been completely refurbished offering us the platform to grow our business and further develop our teams.

"The acquisition of the new building is the result of the company's rapid growth and continual success."

Wolverhampton councillor John Reynolds added: "This is great news for the city and shows how the area around junction two has become one of our core economic hubs.

"Regeneration in the city is being driven by £3.5 billion of investment either on site or in the pipeline - making us an attractive location for businesses like Premium Choice.

"Most importantly, their relocation will provide vital job opportunities for our residents."

