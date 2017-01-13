Final phase of Park Central scheme begins

Representatives from Crest Nicholson, Birmingham City Council and Optima Community Association gathered at Park Central to mark the first brick being laid in the final phase of Birmingham city centre’s largest residential regeneration scheme.

This latest phase will include 339 apartments as well as a landscaped courtyard, open green space and retail opportunities.

Over the past two decades, Park Central has dramatically improved the area off Lee Bank Middleway which was once a crime hotspot.

Today, Park central is a thriving community with more than 1,000 homes, eight acres of parklands, children’s playground and commercial units.