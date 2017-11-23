Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Builders' merchant Selco is set to bring 50 jobs to Solihull as it strengthens its West Midlands base by opening a new branch.

The new Selco Builders Warehouse will be based on Ashbourne Way, in Cranmore Boulevard, and is due to open in December.

Selco was founded in Birmingham and has retained strong connections with the West Midlands with its support centre based in Wythall and branches in Perry Barr, Stirchley, Tyburn, Tyseley, Dudley, Wolverhampton and Coventry.

The opening forms part of the group's branch expansion programme across the UK, during which Selco says it will have doubled the size of its trade-only business over a five year period.

Chief executive Declan Ronayne said: "Selco has always enjoyed a very close affinity with Birmingham and the West Midlands area as a whole so we are delighted to be strengthening our offering to tradespeople in those areas.

"Our recruitment policy has always been to employ people from the branch's local community and that is continuing in Solihull.

"We want to give people genuine career opportunities and the chance to climb through the ranks at Selco.

"The branch will also provide a further boost to tradespeople in the West Midlands."

The opening will take the group's portfolio of branches up to 59.