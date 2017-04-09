How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Fifth anniversary for Coventry & Warwickshire Champions

Business from across the West Midlands region gathered for a prestigious Coventry & Warwickshire Champions meeting

VIEW GALLERY
Martin Reeves, Councillor Bob Sleigh, Les Ratcliffe MBE, Councillor John Clancy, Jonathan Browning.

More than 200 business and organisation leaders from across the West Midlands region gathered in Birmingham city centre for a prestigious Coventry & Warwickshire Champions meeting.

The Coventry & Warwickshire Champions scheme unites businesses, organisations and individuals across the area in a powerful network to help develop and promote Coventry and Warwickshire and raise its profile.

This event celebrated five successful years of Champions by outlining its achievements and highlighting its work to a regional audience, as well as exploring the new opportunities for future collaboration across the West Midlands including working with the WMCA.

Councillors John Clancy and Bob Sleigh welcomed guests to Birmingham before keynote speakers Martin Reeves, Chief Executive of West Midlands Combined Authority, Professor Stuart Croft, Vice-Chancellor and President of University of Warwick, and Nick Blofeld of Merlin Entertainment took the stage.

The meeting was closed by Coventry & Warwickshire Champions Chairman, Les Ratcliffe of Jaguar Land Rover, who was recently awarded an MBE for his work with the NSPCC.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

IPF members attend Cushman and Wakefield results seminar

Jon Crawford, Cushman & Wakefield; Graham Porter, Speaker; Will Robson, Speaker; Tim Hurdiss, IPF.

Cushman & Wakefield's Birmingham office hosted the annual MSCI/IPF results seminar to almost 50 IPF members.

Related Tags

In The News
Post People
Places
Warwickshire
Colmore Row
Birmingham city centre
Organisations
University of Warwick
Jaguar Land Rover

Most Read in Business

New plans are afoot to build 500 flats in Digbeth
  1. Commercial Property
    £70m building inspired by Hanging Gardens of Babylon planned in Digbeth
  2. Smethwick
    Hundreds of jobs under threat as 2 Sisters Food Group plans factory closure
  3. Economy
    Midlands' top Asian business celebrated at annual awards
  4. Warwickshire CCC
    Warwickshire CCC extends Drayton Manor deal
  5. Post People
    DLA hosts breakfast event to discuss impact of Brexit

Most Recent

Martin Reeves, Councillor Bob Sleigh, Les Ratcliffe MBE, Councillor John Clancy, Jonathan Browning.

Most read on Birmingham Post

New plans are afoot to build 500 flats in Digbeth
  1. Commercial Property
    £70m building inspired by Hanging Gardens of Babylon planned in Digbeth
  2. Smethwick
    Hundreds of jobs under threat as 2 Sisters Food Group plans factory closure
  3. Economy
    Midlands' top Asian business celebrated at annual awards
  4. Regional Affairs
    Midland Metro travellers face Easter disruption
  5. Local News
    Rule change opens door to long-awaited return of the Birmingham Superprix
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor