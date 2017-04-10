Fashion retailer Jaeger goes into administration with 700 jobs at risk

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

High street fashion chain Jaeger has gone into administration, putting around 700 jobs at risk, it emerged today.

Directors of the menswear and womenswear retailer have failed to find a buyer. It was on the market for £30 million.

The designer brand was founded in 1884 by accountant Lewis Tomalin but analysts said it had struggled to stay relevant.

A model wearing a red belted dress and corsage shoes from Jaeger's former store at The Mailbox in Birmingham

Jaeger employs 680 staff at 46 stores and 63 concessions in the UK and has a London head office and a logistics centre in Kings Lynn.

The existing Jaeger branches in the Birmingham area include a shop in Great Western Arcade - where it moved from the Maibox two years ago - plus outlets in both House of Fraser and John Lewis in Solihull and Boundary Mill on the Junction 10 Retail Park in Walsall.

"Jaeger has struggled for years to truly understand its core clientele," said Glen Tooke, consumer insight director at Kantar Worldpanel.

Mr Tooke told the Guardian: "London fashion week collections and more fashion-forward designs may appeal to younger shoppers but, with 45 to 54-year-olds accounting for a fifth of spend, Jaeger’s tendency to overlook them has critically damaged its brand."

He also said the reliance on reduced prices had not worked, explaining: "This constant stream of sales and offers has discouraged shoppers from paying full price and has lessened their trust in the quality of the Jaeger product - one of its fundamental selling points."

Last week, Better Capital was reported to be selling Jaeger's debt to retail billionaire Philip Day, owner of Edinburgh Woollen Mill.