​Eversheds Sutherland (International), in partnership with Virgin Money Plc, hosted a ‘Women in Finance’ roundtable at the law firm’s offices on Colmore Row.

The event was chaired by employment partner Elizabeth Graves of Eversheds Sutherland, and led by Virgin Money’s director of public affairs, Emily Cox.

The discussion focussed on gender diversity and the progression of women into senior roles in the financial services sector. It explored and highlighted the actions taken by various organisations that have signed up to the Women in Finance Charter – a commitment by HM Treasury to build a more balanced and fair financial services industry.

Delegates shared experiences which had helped them improve diversity including changing their recruitment practices, flexible working, coaching and mentoring and encouraging positive role models at all levels of the business.​