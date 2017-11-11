Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

How much do other people get paid?

If you’ve ever wondered, you’re in luck.

Because a Government body has just published a detailed breakdown of what people earn.

It shows how salaries differ across the country.

And it exposes the large gap in pay between men and women.

It’s called the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings and it’s published by the Office for National Statistics, the UK’s official statistics agency.

In Birmingham, the median salary for a person with a full time job is £26,686 a year.

That’s the total amount, so it includes any bonuses or overtime pay.

Median means that if you lined up everyone with a full time job in order of their salary and pointed to the person right in the middle, you’d be pointing at someone who earns £26,686 a year.

Another way of looking at it is that half of full time workers earn less than £26,686, and half earn this much or more.

If you earn £35,082 a year in Birmingham then you are in the top 30 per cent of full-time workers. In other words, less than a third of people with full-time jobs earn this much.

And if you earn £40,872 a year in the city then you’re in the top 20 per cent. That’s the top one in five.

A significant number of people in Birmingham earn less than £20,000 a year. In fact, 25 per cent of Birmingham workers with full time jobs - a quarter of the total - have a total salary of £19,405 or less.

Salaries can vary depending on where you live.

While the median full time Birmingham salary is £26,686 a year, it’s significantly higher in Solihull at £31,796.

But it’s lower in the area covered by Sandwell council, which includes Oldbury, Rowley Regis, Smethwick, Tipton, Wednesbury, and West Bromwich. The figure there is £23,846.

Median annual gross pay for full time employee jobs

West Midlands County £26,304 Birmingham £26,686 Coventry £28,432 Dudley £27,258 Sandwell £23,846 Solihull £31,796 Walsall £24,148 Wolverhampton £24,087

These statistics just show what people are paid. They don’t take into account the jobs they are doing.

So it’s possible that a shop worker in one place is paid exactly the same as a shopworker in another place. The difference might be that one area has a lot of low-paid shopworker jobs while another has more well-paid skilled engineering jobs.

Wages are higher in London and the surrounding area. The median full time salary in Hertfordshire, just north of London, is £34,199.

But the difference is biggest at the top of the pay scale.

The top ten per cent of full-time employees in Birmingham are paid £50,251 a year or more.

But the top ten per cent in London get £79,089 a year or more.

The statistics also reveal the gap between what men and women earn.

The median wage for full time male employees in Birmingham is £28,930 a year.

But for women, it’s £23,735.

That’s a wage gap of £5,195 a year.

Again, this doesn’t always mean that women and men are being paid different amounts for doing exactly the same jobs.

But just because the reasons are more complex doesn’t make it acceptable, say campaigners such as the Fawcett Society.

It says that simple discrimination is one factor. Others include a tendency to undervalue roles predominantly done by women, the dominance of men in the best paid positions and unequal caring responsibilities.

The Fawcett Society has run a campaign, backed by many MPs, to highlight the issue. It named Friday November 10 Equal Pay Day, on the basis that women effectively stop being paid on this day, if their labour is equal in value to men’s.

Sam Smethers, Fawcett Society Chief Executive, said: “The pay gap is widest for older women as it grows over our working lives but we are now seeing a widening of the pay gap for younger women too, which suggests we are going backwards and that is extremely worrying.

“At a time when we are breaking the taboo of talking about sexual harassment in the workplace we need to wake up to the fact that a culture which tolerates or even fosters sexual harassment isn’t going to pay women properly either, and we know that younger women are particularly likely to experience harassment.”