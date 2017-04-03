Eurowings launches new route to Salzburg from Birmingham

Opportunities to travel from Birmingham Airport to Austria are set to double due to Eurowings launching a route to Salzburg.

The German low-cost carrier celebrated its inaugural Birmingham to Vienna service last month.

This will be complemented by new Salzburg flights aimed at skiers and city break travellers which will operate twice weekly – on Wednesday and Saturday – from Saturday December 9.

The airline is offering free to transport ski equipment for free.

Eurowings also runs flights from Birmingham to Dusseldorf and Hamburg.

All services are planned with an A320 aircraft configured to 174 seats.

William Pearson, aviation director for Birmingham Airport, said: "It's fantastic to see Eurowings expanding its list of routes from Birmingham Airport so rapidly.

"Salzburg is a great ski destination, but also a great city break, city which we are sure will make this route very popular indeed with our passengers all year round."

(From centre left to right) Ivan Orec, Network Development & Airport Relations Manager for Eurowings, Judith Luebke, International Marketing Manager for Eurowings and Tom Screen, Head of Aviation Development at Birmingham Airport with members of the Eurowings flight crew

Eurowings is headquartered in Cologne and serves a network of domestic and European destinations as well as some long-haul routes.

Ivan Orec, manager network development and airport relations for Eurowings, said: "We are pleased to add a new Salzburg route to our Birmingham schedule.

"We are also looking forward to bringing more ski passengers to Salzburg and offer them free of charge transport of their ski equipment."

All about Salzburg

Julie Andrews in The Sound Of Music

Salzburg is famous for being the home of Mozart and The Sound of Music.

The Old Town is burrowed below steep hills and stands beside the Salzach River.

The formidable cliff top fortress is surrounded below by buildings with graceful domes and spires and the mountains beyond give a stunning city backdrop.

Visitors will find a growing arts scene, fantastic food, beautifully manicured parks, quiet side streets and strong classical music traditions.