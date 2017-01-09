Estate agents Fine & Country find new home at The Mailbox

Birmingham’s residential property community joined Fine & Country Land and New Homes to celebrate the launch of its new office at The Mailbox.

The new premises is the firm’s seventh in the Midlands, supplementing Coventry, Leamington, Banbury, Northampton, Rugby and Solihull. An eighth office opens in Stratford-upon-Avon later this month.

Leon Evans, managing director of the central regional of Fine & Country Land and New Homes, will head the office with support from investment director Marc Walker and sales and marketing director Rebecca Doble.