How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Estate agents Fine & Country find new home at The Mailbox

Fine & Country Land and New Homes celebrate the launch of its new office at The Mailbox

VIEW GALLERY
Rebecca Doble, Fine & Country; Michelle Jennings, Lichfield Festival; Marc Walker, Fine & Country.

Birmingham’s residential property community joined Fine & Country Land and New Homes to celebrate the launch of its new office at The Mailbox.

The new premises is the firm’s seventh in the Midlands, supplementing Coventry, Leamington, Banbury, Northampton, Rugby and Solihull. An eighth office opens in Stratford-upon-Avon later this month.

Leon Evans, managing director of the central regional of Fine & Country Land and New Homes, will head the office with support from investment director Marc Walker and sales and marketing director Rebecca Doble.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Leamington law firm hosts Oktoberfest bash

Lucie Byron, Wright Hassall; Mick Leape, Beer Gonzo; Robert Lee, Wright Hassall.

Wright Hassall brought Oktoberfest to Leamington

Related Tags

In The News
Post People
Places
Colmore Row
Solihull
Stratford-upon-Avon
Entertainment
Mailbox

Most Read in Business

CGI of the Beorma Quarter's 30-storey tower
  1. Commercial Property
    Work on giant tower opposite Birmingham's Selfridges finally set to start
  2. Legal
    Eversheds recruits new partner to Birmingham team
  3. Commercial Property
    New warehouse to create 130 jobs on former Tuckers site
  4. Post People
    Estate agents Fine & Country find new home at The Mailbox
  5. Finance
    HSBC provides £23m funding deal to steel firm

Most Recent

Another record sales year at Jaguar Land Rover

Most read on Birmingham Post

CGI of the Beorma Quarter's 30-storey tower
  1. Commercial Property
    Work on giant tower opposite Birmingham's Selfridges finally set to start
  2. Regional Affairs
    Former asylum seeker hostel to be transformed into plush hotel
  3. Legal
    Eversheds recruits new partner to Birmingham team
  4. Commercial Property
    New warehouse to create 130 jobs on former Tuckers site
  5. Post People
    Estate agents Fine & Country find new home at The Mailbox
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor