Entries open for 2017 West Midlands Finance Awards

Finance professionals and organisations are being invited to celebrate the invaluable contribution they make to the West Midlands’ economic success at the 2017 Finance Awards.

Entries to this year’s awards are now open with ten categories to choose from, including Rising Star of the Year and Mentor of the Year.

The awards – organised by ICAEW, Robert Walters, the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce and RSM – celebrate exceptional achievements of finance professionals and organisations across the region.

Figures from the Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce show that the West MIdlands' 15,000 business and professional financial services (BPFS) firms bring £23 billion of GVA into the region - 25 per cent.

Thirty per cent of Birmingham firms are in this sector and 300 company headquarters are located in the city, including RBS, NatWest, Deutsche Bank, Investec and HSBC.

More than 500 people attended the inaugural West Midlands Finance Awards gala ceremony at the ICC last year where Jaguar Land Rover Chief Financial Officer Kenneth Gregor scooped a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Rentokil Initial won the Business of the Year (large) category while Connect Advertising & Marketing won the Business of the Year (SME) gong.

What the organisers say

Robert Walters

Chris Poole, Managing Director of Robert Walters Birmingham

Chris Poole, Managing Director of Robert Walters Birmingham, said: “We are hugely excited to organise the awards again this year.

“The level of commitment and enthusiasm we saw from our sponsors and entrants exceeded our expectations and we are keen to build on that success in 2017.”

Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce

Paul Faulkner chief executive of Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce

Paul Faulkner, CEO, Greater Birmingham Chamber of Commerce, said: “Business and professional financial services (BPFS) are vital to the success of Greater Birmingham.

"We have many dynamic firms and high performing finance teams.

“The competition at the awards in November is bound to be fierce, and Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce is once again delighted to be involved with these awards.”

RSM

Mark Taylor, Office Managing Partner at RSM, Birmingham, said: “RSM are delighted to be a partner of the 2017 Finance Awards.

“These Awards are set to become an increasingly prominent feature of the local landscape in terms of recognising high performance in Finance.

“There are many outstanding Finance professionals and teams in the West Midlands and being a part of recognising those setting exceptional standards is important to us. Good luck to all the applicants.”

ICAEW

John Kelly, President of the Birmingham and West Midlands Society of Chartered Accountants, ICAEW said: “As part of the judging panel for the 2016 awards we saw how high the standard was for entries last year, and we expect the same to be the case this year.

“Selecting entries for the shortlist is extremely difficult, but it is massively encouraging to see the levels of enthusiasm from applicants and to get an insight into the exceptional work being done by finance professionals in the region.”

Rentokil Initial winners of Business of the Year (large) at the West Midlands Finance Awards

The 2017 categories

Rising Star of the Year – Non-Qualified/Part Qualified

Rising Star of the Year – Qualified

Mentor of the Year

Business of the Year (SME)

Business of the Year (Large)

Shared Service Centre of the Year

Finance Team of the Year – 20 people or less

Finance Team of the Year – over 20 people

Not-for-Profit Finance Team of the Year

Finance Director of the Year

Connect Advertising & Marketing LLP won Business of the Year (SME) at the West Midlands Finance Awards 2016

How to enter

It’s easy to enter the 2017 West Midland Finance Awards.

The first stage of entries requires a short form, with shortlisted entrants going on to complete a presentation for the judges.

Simply click here and follow the instructions

The deadlne is Friday September 15

For further information on the awards please visit the West Midlands Finance Awards website here or contact Alan O’Doherty on Alan.ODoherty@robertwalters.com or 020 7509 8087