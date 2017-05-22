How we use Cookies
Emirates to fly a second A380 out of Birmingham

Airline plans to add another of the iconic Airbus planes to its service between Birmingham and Dubai

A380 at Birmingham airport
Airline Emirates is launching a second A380 service between Birmingham and Dubai following its decision this month to cut the route's frequency from three to two per day.

From October 29, the Boeing 777 currently flying the route will be replaced by a A380, meaning both daily services between Birmingham and Dubai will use the iconic, 615-seat Airbus plane.

The third daily service is due to finish on September 1.

The airline said the decision to use a double-daily A380 service was being driven in part by huge demand from passengers to travel on the famous aircraft.

Emirates will add a second A380 from Birmingham later this year

Since the first A380 service from Dubai to Birmingham launched in March 2016, more than 300,000 passengers have already flown on the aircraft between the two cities.

The new aircraft will have 58, flat-bed seats in business class and 557 seats in economy.

Emirates started flying to Birmingham in December 2000 as a daily service to Dubai, operated by a 278-seat Airbus A330.

Since then, the airline said it had carried more than 5.2 million passengers between the two cities.

The Airbus a380 arriving at Birmingham Airport, the Airbus is the one the worlds largest aircraft and operated by Emirates who are about to launch a regular service.

