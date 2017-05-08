How we use Cookies
Emirates cancels Birmingham Airport service to Dubai

Airlines is reducing the frequency of one of its Middle East services

Airline Emirates is cancelling one of its Middle East services out of Birmingham Airport.

The firm is stopping one of its three daily services between Birmingham and Dubai from the autumn following a review of its operations.

It will still leave twice daily services by Emirates between the two destinations.

A statement from the company said: "Emirates can confirm that from September 1, 2017, flight EK041/042 between Dubai and Birmingham will be suspended.

"This decision was made as part of our routine operational review to ensure that our capacity is deployed to best serve customer demand across our global network.

"We remain committed to Birmingham and will continue to serve our customers on this route with our twice daily service from Birmingham to Dubai."

