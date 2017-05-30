How we use Cookies
Economic update takes centre stage

Mazars was forced to move its Annual Tax & Economic Update to the Birmingham Repertory Theatre in order to accommodate numbers this year

Dr John Glen, Cranfield University; Eric Williams, Mazars.

International accountancy and advisory firm Mazars was forced to move its Annual Tax & Economic Update to the Birmingham Repertory Theatre in order to accommodate numbers this year.

Those attending heard from Dr John Glen, director of the Centre for Customised Executive Development at Cranfield University, and Mazars tax partner Eric Williams.

The event has become increasingly popular with business leaders keen to hear Dr Glen’s review of the past year and his thoughts on what faces the UK economically in the year ahead.

Pictures by Dale Martin

