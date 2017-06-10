How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Economic expert guest speaker at Wright Hassall's breakfast event

Mark Berrisford-Smith was the guest speaker at a breakfast event organised by law firm Wright Hassall in partnership with HSBC.

VIEW GALLERY
Robert Lee, Wright Hassall; Ian Coulson, Mark Berrisford-Smith, both HSBC; Nick Abell, Wright Hassall.

Respected economist Mark Berrisford-Smith was the guest speaker at a breakfast event organised by law firm Wright Hassall in partnership with HSBC.

The event, held at The Warwickshire Golf and Country Club in Leek Wootton, attracted more than 80 representatives from the business community in Coventry and Warwickshire.

Berrisford-Smith, head of economics for HSBC UK Commercial Banking, gave an overview of the state of the UK and global economies and discussed challenges for the future, covering everything from Brexit and the potential for interest rate rises, to the implications of the forthcoming presidential election in France.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Former rugby star leads Velo Birmingham Business 100 training ride

Martin Johnson CBE.

Martin Johnson CBE led over 150 Vélo Birmingham participants on a 29-mile Saturday morning cycle through Warwickshire countryside.

Related Tags

In The News
Post People
Politics
Places
Colmore Row
Warwickshire
Organisations
HSBC

Most Read in Business

Paul Kehoe will step down as chief executive of Birmingham Airport next month
  1. Birmingham Airport
    Birmingham Airport chief executive to step down
  2. Commercial Property
    This £20million shopping and restaurant complex will open this summer
  3. Commercial Property
    First look at lavish new Broad Street apartment block
  4. CP Bigwood
    No takers for Great Charles Street building
  5. HSBC
    HSBC offering bonuses to entice staff to Birmingham

Most Recent

Robert Lee, Wright Hassall; Ian Coulson, Mark Berrisford-Smith, both HSBC; Nick Abell, Wright Hassall.

Most read on Birmingham Post

Paul Kehoe will step down as chief executive of Birmingham Airport next month
  1. Birmingham Airport
    Birmingham Airport chief executive to step down
  2. Commercial Property
    This £20million shopping and restaurant complex will open this summer
  3. Regional Affairs
    General Election 2017: How the newspaper front pages look today
  4. Commercial Property
    First look at lavish new Broad Street apartment block
  5. Regional Affairs
    General Election 2017: These are all the MPs in Birmingham
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor