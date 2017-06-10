Economic expert guest speaker at Wright Hassall's breakfast event

Respected economist Mark Berrisford-Smith was the guest speaker at a breakfast event organised by law firm Wright Hassall in partnership with HSBC.

The event, held at The Warwickshire Golf and Country Club in Leek Wootton, attracted more than 80 representatives from the business community in Coventry and Warwickshire.

Berrisford-Smith, head of economics for HSBC UK Commercial Banking, gave an overview of the state of the UK and global economies and discussed challenges for the future, covering everything from Brexit and the potential for interest rate rises, to the implications of the forthcoming presidential election in France.