DLA Piper recently hosted a cycling themed dinner for clients and contacts to celebrate their sponsorship of the inaugural Vélo Birmingham’s Business 100.

Guests from across the Midlands joined lawyers from the global law firm to hear from keynote speaker David Walsh, chief sports writer for The Sunday Times; four-time Irish Sportswriter of the Year and three-time UK Sportswriter of the Year. Walsh was the key journalist in uncovering the doping program by Lance Armstrong, writing a book about his experience; “Seven Deadly Sins”.

Huw Dolphin, office managing partner at DLA Piper, Birmingham, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be involved with the inaugural Vélo Birmingham. We wanted to be part of this exciting sports event which is going to raise the profile of the region and be part of the significant drive to grow the sporting profile of the city, along with events such as the annual tennis tournament, the recent City 10k, the forthcoming marathon and the potential bid for the Commonwealth Games.”