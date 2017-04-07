DLA hosts breakfast event to discuss impact of Brexit

DLA Piper Birmingham recently hosted a breakfast briefing to discuss the potential impact of Brexit on the West Midlands.

Speaking at the event were Professor Paul Forrest from the West Midlands Economic Forum, Professor Nigel Driffield from Warwick Business School and Mark Rogers, until recently chief executive at Birmingham City Council.

The session explored the challenges and opportunities to ensure the continued productivity and connectivity of the region.

DLA Piper’s Breakfast Club provides a series of topical updates for the construction, engineering, planning, finance and property markets in the region. The series of events, supported by guest speakers, focus on the regional investment agenda, economic growth and sector expertise.

Fiona Thomson, head of the Real Estate Team in Birmingham, said:” Brexit offers no certainties, with many businesses hoping for the best but planning for the worst. This session was an opportunity to review the region’s recent financial performance and consider the action needed to ensure the West Midlands remains competitive.”