How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

DLA hosts breakfast event to discuss impact of Brexit

DLA Piper Birmingham hosted a breakfast briefing to discuss the potential impact of Brexit on the West Midlands.

VIEW GALLERY
Paul Forrest, West Midlands Economic Forum; Fiona Thomson, DLA Piper, Mark Rogers, Jane Kemp, DLA Piper; Nigel Driffield, Warwick Business School.

DLA Piper Birmingham recently hosted a breakfast briefing to discuss the potential impact of Brexit on the West Midlands.

Speaking at the event were Professor Paul Forrest from the West Midlands Economic Forum, Professor Nigel Driffield from Warwick Business School and Mark Rogers, until recently chief executive at Birmingham City Council.

The session explored the challenges and opportunities to ensure the continued productivity and connectivity of the region.

DLA Piper’s Breakfast Club provides a series of topical updates for the construction, engineering, planning, finance and property markets in the region. The series of events, supported by guest speakers, focus on the regional investment agenda, economic growth and sector expertise.

Fiona Thomson, head of the Real Estate Team in Birmingham, said:” Brexit offers no certainties, with many businesses hoping for the best but planning for the worst. This session was an opportunity to review the region’s recent financial performance and consider the action needed to ensure the West Midlands remains competitive.”

Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Engineering firm opens £1m factory extension

PP Control & Automation's chairman David Fox (left) and managing director Tony Hague in the new factory extension

PP Control & Automation targets £40m in sales over the next four years after investing in Staffordshire plant

Previous Articles

CBRE hosts its annual Midlands Research Event

Adrian Willett, CBRE; Dr David Hardman, CEO, Innovation Birmingham; Martin Guest, Andrew Marston, both CBRE.

CBRE held its annual Midlands Research Event at its Temple Row HQ in Birmingham.

Related Tags

In The News
Engineering
Post People
Places
Colmore Row
Organisations
Warwick Business School
DLA Piper
Birmingham City Council

Most Read in Business

Joe Giddens/PA Wire
  1. Custard Factory
    Steven Spielberg and 9 other reasons Birmingham is the secret weapon of the British Film Industry
  2. Birmingham city centre
    Lloyds to close Birmingham city centre branch in 200 jobs cull
  3. Engineering
    Engineering firm opens £1m factory extension
  4. Post People
    DLA hosts breakfast event to discuss impact of Brexit
  5. Engineering
    Range Rover history explored in new exhibition

Most Recent

From left: Warwickshire CCC commercial director Gareth Roberts, Drayton Manor Theme Park chief executive Colin Bryan and Warwickshire CCC sport director Ashley Giles

Most read on Birmingham Post

  1. Regional Affairs
    Neighbours' fury over massive Yardley Wood extension
  2. Custard Factory
    Steven Spielberg and 9 other reasons Birmingham is the secret weapon of the British Film Industry
  3. Birmingham city centre
    Lloyds to close Birmingham city centre branch in 200 jobs cull
  4. Engineering
    Engineering firm opens £1m factory extension
  5. Post People
    DLA hosts breakfast event to discuss impact of Brexit
Birmingham Post

Journalists

Graeme Brown
Editor (Agenda and Business)
Enda Mullen
Business Reporter
Tamlyn Jones
Business Reporter
Neil Elkes
Local Government Correspondent
Emma McKinney
Education Correspondent
Ben Hurst
News Editor
Jonathan Walker
Political Editor