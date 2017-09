Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A West Midlands property developer and investor has celebrated another successful year during which it has expanded its portfolio and made significant progress on key projects including a major student accommodation development.

Directors and staff at Barberry Group, based near Stourbridge in Worcestershire, welcomed agents, consultants and property professionals from across the country to a charity garden luncheon raising funds for Help for Heroes.